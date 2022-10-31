Taylor Swift Charts All 20 Songs From ‘Midnights’ on Billboard Hot 100

Taylor Swift scores an explosive week on the latest, Nov. 5, 2022-dated Billboard charts.

Following the Oct. 21 release of her latest studio album Midnights, Swift makes history as the first artist in the Billboard Hot 100’s 64-year history to occupy the entire top 10 in a single week. She also passes Madonna for the most top 10 hits among women (40).

Midnights opens as Swift’s 11th No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, as it soars in with 1.578 million equivalent album units earned in the Oct. 21-27 tracking week, according to Luminate. The set sports the largest one-week total since the debut week of Adele’s 25 (3.482 million) on the chart dated Dec. 12, 2015.

Midnights is already the top-selling album of 2022, with 1.140 million copies sold in its first week. It also shatters the record for the biggest vinyl week – 575,000 copies sold on vinyl – since Luminate began tracking vinyl sales in 1991.

Here’s a recap of where all 20 songs from Midnights – 13 from the set’s original version and seven more from its “3am Edition” – launch on the Hot 100:

Rank, Title:

No. 1, “Anti-Hero”

No. 2, “Lavender Haze”

No. 3, “Maroon”

No. 4, “Snow on the Beach,” feat. Lana Del Rey

No. 5, “Midnight Rain”

No. 6, “Bejeweled”

No. 7, “Question…?”

No. 8, “You’re on Your Own, Kid”

No. 9, “Karma”

No. 10, “Vigilante Shit”

No. 13, “Mastermind”

No. 14, “Labyrinth”

No. 15, “Sweet Nothing”

No. 20, “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve”

No. 21, “Bigger Than the Whole Sky”

No. 26, “The Great War”

No. 32, “Paris”

No. 33, “High Infidelity”

No. 41, “Glitch”

No. 45, “Dear Reader”

With 20 debuts, Swift ups her career total to 188 charted Hot 100 songs, passing Lil Wayne for the third-most, after Drake (278) and the Glee Cast (207).

Swift also brings her career totals to 24 top five Hot 100 hits (tying Janet Jackson for the fifth-most); 40 top 10s (the second-most after Drake’s 59); 67 top 20 hits (also the second-most after Drake’s 100); and 104 top 40 hits (likewise the second-most after Drake’s 158).

This week marks the 15th frame in which an artist has landed at least 20 songs on the Hot 100, and Swift’s second. Here’s a look at every such occurrence:

Most Concurrent Hot 100-Charting Songs:

27, Drake, July 14, 2018

26, Taylor Swift, Nov. 27, 2021

25, Lil Baby, Oct. 29, 2022

24, Drake, July 21, 2018

24, Drake, April 8, 2017

23, Kanye West, Sept. 11, 2021

22, Bad Bunny, May 21, 2022

22, Lil Uzi Vert, March 28, 2020

22, Lil Wayne, Oct. 13, 2018

21, Drake, Sept. 18, 2021

21, Drake, April 15, 2017

20, Taylor Swift, Nov. 5, 2022

20, Bad Bunny, May 28, 2022

20, Lil Uzi Vert, March 21, 2020

20, Drake, May 21, 2016

Further, thanks to Midnights and “Anti-Hero,” Swift is now the first artist to debut atop the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 simultaneously on four separate occasions. She became the first to achieve such a double-up with Folklore and “Cardigan” in August 2020 and repeated the feat with Evermore and “Willow” in December 2020 and Red (Taylor’s Version) and “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” in November 2021.