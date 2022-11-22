Taylor Swift Extends Record Run Atop Artist 100 Chart, Bruce Springsteen & Louis Tomlinson Hit Top 10

Taylor Swift tallies a record-extending 54th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Nov. 24), continuing her run as the top musical act in the U.S.

Swift leads thanks to the continued success of Midnights, which returns to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 204,000 equivalent album units earned Nov. 11-17, according to Luminate. The album spent its first two weeks at No. 1, having debuted with 1.578 million units, the largest one-week total since the opening frame of Adele’s 25 in December 2015 (3.482 million).

Swift charts nine albums on the latest Billboard 200, the most among all acts. After Midnights, she appears with Folklore (No. 20), Red (Taylor’s Version) (No. 24), Lover (No. 30), 1989 (No. 35), Evermore (No. 44), reputation (No. 61), Fearless (Taylor’s Version) (No. 79) and Speak Now (No. 132).

Swift also charts 16 of Midnights‘ 20 songs (from the set’s standard version and “3am Edition”) on the latest Billboard Hot 100, led by “Anti-Hero,” which logs a fourth week at No. 1.

Here’s a recap of Swift’s entries on the latest, Nov. 26-dated Hot 100:

Rank, Title:

No. 1, “Anti-Hero”

No. 21, “Lavender Haze”

No. 33, “Midnight Rain”

No. 35, “Bejeweled”

No. 39, “Maroon”

No. 45, “Karma”

No. 48, “You’re On Your Own, Kid”

No. 49, “Snow on the Beach,” feat. Lana Del Rey

No. 62, “Vigilante Shit”

No. 65, “Question…?”

No. 70, “Mastermind”

No. 73, “Labyrinth”

No. 77, “Sweet Nothing”

No. 80, “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve”

No. 96, “The Great War”

No. 100, “Bigger Than the Whole Sky”

Bruce Springsteen re-enters the Artist 100 at No. 6, thanks to his new LP Only The Strong Survive, which debuts at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 (39,000 units). The album is his 22nd top 10, the eighth-most in the chart’s history. It also soars in at No. 1 on Top Rock & Alternative Albums.

Plus, Louis Tomlinson re-enters the Artist 100 at No. 8, matching his highest rank, thanks to his new solo album Faith in the Future. The set arrives at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 (43,000 units), marking a new career best, after Walls reached No. 9 in 2020.

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.