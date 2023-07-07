Taylor Swift Sets Chart Record In Australia With Top-Five Sweep

Taylor Swift sweeps into the Australian record books, breaking a chart mark previously owned by the King of Pop, while Olivia Rodrigo nabs her third leader on the national singles survey.

“Vampire” (via Geffen/Universal) spreads its wings to debut at No. 1 on the ARIA Chart, following the lead of “Drivers Licence” and “Good 4 U,” which both reigned in 2021.

Rodrigo’s debut album from 2021, Sour, also hit No. 1 in Australia, logging a total of eight weeks in the penthouse. With “Vampire” flying high this week, Sour soars 28-15. Rodrigo’s latest hit is the first release from the U.S. pop phenomenon’s sophomore LP Guts, due out Sept. 8.

With “Vampire” starting atop the ARIA Singles Chart published Friday, July 7, the four-week unbroken reign of Dave and Central Cee’s “Sprinter” (Virgin Music/Universal) is at an end. “Sprinter” dips 1-2, while Swift’s “Cruel Summer” (Universal) works its magic in the Australian winter, holding at No. 3.

In any other week, Rodrigo would command the headlines with her chart-topping feat.

This is no ordinary week. It’s Taylor Swift’s week.

Swift dominates both lists, as “Anti-Hero” (up 7-6) and “Karma” (up 8-7) impact the top 10 on the ARIA Singles Chart, while “Style” (reentering at No. 11) and “Blank Space” (up 20-12) and a string of her hits ascend.

The U.S. pop superstar’s dominance is outright on the ARIA Albums Chart, on which Swift completes an unprecedented sweep of the top 5, led by Midnights, which bounces 2-1 for its 13th week at No. 1, ARIA reports. The top five is closed out by Lover, 1989, Reputation, and Folklore, respectively, while Red (Taylor’s Version) vaults 15-9.

Previously, Michael Jackson was the standard-bearer for dominance, notching the top three albums in the week following his death in 2009.

Swift-mania is a triggered by the general ticket on sale for her The Eras Tour of Australia in 2024, produced by Frontier Touring.

TayTay will play her hits across seven concerts at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and Sydney’s Accord Stadium next February, tickets for which went on sale to the general public Friday, June 30. No further dates will be added for the Australian tour, Frontier Touring has confirmed.