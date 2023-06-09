Taylor Swift Breaks Record for Most Adult Pop Airplay Chart Top 10s With ‘Karma’

Taylor Swift rewrites the mark for the most top 10 hits in the history of Billboard’s Adult Pop Airplay chart, as “Karma” climbs from No. 11 to No. 8 on the list dated June 17.

The song, released on Republic Records, becomes Swift’s 28th Adult Pop Airplay top 10, surpassing Maroon 5 for the record (dating to the chart’s start in Billboard’s pages in March 1996).

Swift first reached the region with her initial entry on the adult top 40 radio-based chart, “Teardrops on My Guitar,” which hit No. 6 in March 2008. She had most recently added to her top 10 total with “Lavender Haze,” which rose to No. 4 in April.

Notably, Swift has notched at least one new Adult Pop Airplay top 10 each year starting in 2012. That 12-year streak is the longest active run on the ranking and is tied for the longest in the chart’s archives; Maroon 5 posted at least one new top 10 annually from 2010 through 2021.

“Karma” is the third Adult Pop Airplay top 10 from Swift’s 2022 album Midnights, after “Anti-Hero” became her ninth No. 1, reigning for a personal-best nine weeks in December-January, and “Lavender Haze.”

Here’s an updated recap of the acts with the most Adult Pop Airplay top 10s:

28, Taylor Swift

27, Maroon 5

20, P!nk

16, Kelly Clarkson

16, Katy Perry

16, Ed Sheeran

14, Justin Bieber

14, Goo Goo Dolls

14, Train

13, Matchbox Twenty

As previously reported, “Karma” vaulted 27-2 on the June 10-dated Billboard Hot 100. After it first logged a week in the top 10, at No. 9, in its debut frame last November, concurrent with the No. 1 Billboard 200 debut of Midnights, the song hit a new Hot 100 best following the May 26 release of its remix with Ice Spice, and the wide premiere of its official video May 27 (at midnight each day); attendees at Swift’s May 26 concert as part of her The Eras Tour at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., saw the clip even earlier at the show, while Ice Spice joined Swift on-stage for a live debut of the remix.

All charts dated June 17 will update on Billboard.com Tuesday, June 13.