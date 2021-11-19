Taylor Swift Snags Australian Chart Double

Taylor Swift dominates Australian charts as she scoops her fourth double, and sets a new record in the process.

The American pop superstar’s Red (Taylor’s Version) (via Universal) opens at the summit of the ARIA Albums Chart, for her second leader this year and fourth in the past two years.

Red (Taylor’s Version) is the second of the singer-songwriter’s planned six re-recorded LPs, and it arrives just over six months after the first, Fearless (Taylor’s Version), which hit the top in April 2021.

With the latest feat, Swift becomes the first artist in the “ARIA era” to have two No. 1 albums in two consecutive years.

By extension, ARIA notes, she also becomes the first artist to have four No. 1 albums across two consecutive years since the ARIA Charts launched in July 1983. According to the charts compiler, she equals Eminem for consecutive No. 1 studio albums on the ARIA Charts.

Red (Taylor’s Version) is Swift’s ninth career No. 1 album in the land Down Under.

One of the hottest talking points on Taylor’s latest effort is the 10-minute cut of “All Too Well.” Swifties in Australia haven’t just been talking about the epic, full version of her breakup song. They’ve been flocking to digital music services to stream and buy it.

Like its parent album, “All Too Well” starts at No. 1 on the ARIA Singles Chart, for her eighth leader.

It’s the fourth time Swift has done the chart double in the same week. She also paired up with 1989 and “Blank Space” (December 2014); folklore and “Cardigan” (August 2020); and evermore and “Willow” (December 2020).

Swift’s chart domination this week is complete as 12 tracks from Red (Taylor’s Version) swarm the national singles chart.

In a cycle teeming with new album releases, Silk Sonic’s debut An Evening with Silk Sonic (Atlantic/Warner) starts at No. 4 on the ARIA tally; Courtney Barnett third solo studio effort Things Take Time, Take Time (Remote Control/Inertia) bows at No. 5; Flight Facilities’ sophomore album Forever (Future Classic) lands at No. 6; and Little Mix’s Between Us (RCA/Sony) is new at No. 8.