Taylor Swift’s ‘August’ Returns to Billboard Charts to Commemorate Beginning of Month

Taylor Swift’s “August” reaches multiple Billboard charts dated Aug. 10 after seeing consumption gains upon the start of August 2022.

“August” ascends to No. 1 on both the LyricFind U.S. and LyricFind Global charts, marking the song’s first week atop both lists.

The LyricFind Global and LyricFind U.S. charts rank the fastest momentum-gaining tracks in lyric-search queries and usages globally and in the U.S., respectively, provided by LyricFind. The Global chart includes queries from all countries, including the U.S. The company is the world’s leader in licensed lyrics, with data provided by more than 5,000 publishers and utilized by more than 100 services, including Amazon, Pandora, Deezer, Microsoft, SoundHound and iHeartRadio.

According to LyricFind, “August” surged 3,768% globally and 3,753% in the U.S. in lyric searches and usages.

Swift has led the LyricFind U.S. chart seven times since its 2015 inception, first with “Look What You Made Me Do” in 2017 and most recently with “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” last year. She boasts eight leaders on LyricFind Global, with her most recent being “This Love (Taylor’s Version)” in May.

“August” also returns to the Alternative Streaming Songs survey, re-entering at No. 21 (it debuted and peaked at No. 4 upon its release as part of Swift’s album Folklore upon the Aug. 8, 2020, chart). In the July 29-Aug. 4 tracking week, “August” earned 3.8 million official U.S. streams, up 142% from 1.6 million, according to Luminate.

Comparatively, toward the Aug. 14, 2021, charts, “August” earned 1.7 million streams, up 31% from 1.3 million.

The song makes its first appearance on the Billboard Global 200, starting at No. 101 (14 million streams). It also appears for the first time on Billboard Global Excl. U.S. (No. 105).

Folklore concurrently zooms 62-35 on the Billboard 200 with 16,000 equivalent album units earned, up 26%. It’s accumulated 3.6 million units since release.