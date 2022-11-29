×
Taylor Swift Continues Record Streak on Artist 100 Chart, Michael Jackson Hits Top 10

Jackson jumps to the top 10 for the first time thanks to the 40th-anniversary reissue of 'Thriller.'

Taylor Swift recibe el premio al álbum pop favorito por "Red (Taylor's Version)" durante los American Music Awards, el 20 de noviembre de 2022 en el Teatro Microsoft en Los Ángeles. Matt Winkelmeyer/GI for dcp

Taylor Swift tallies a record-extending 55th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Dec. 3), continuing her run as the top musical act in the U.S.

Swift leads thanks to the continued success of her album Midnights, which logs a fourth week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 177,000 equivalent album units earned Nov. 18-24, according to Luminate. The set soared in atop the Nov. 5 chart with 1.578 million units, the largest one-week total since the opening frame of Adele’s 25 in December 2015 (3.482 million).

Swift scores nine albums on the latest Billboard 200, the most among all acts. After Midnights, she appears with Folklore (No. 20), Red (Taylor’s Version) (No. 21), Lover (No. 29), 1989 (No. 41), Evermore (No. 42), reputation (No. 67), Fearless (Taylor’s Version) (No. 69) and Speak Now (No. 136).

Swift also charts all 13 songs from the standard edition of Midnights‘ on the Billboard Hot 100, led by “Anti-Hero,” which records a fifth week at No. 1. (The seven additional tracks from the album’s “3am Edition” all previously reached the list.)

Here’s a recap of Swift’s entries on the latest, Dec. 3-dated Hot 100:

Rank, Title:
No. 1, “Anti-Hero”
No. 26, “Lavender Haze”
No. 50, “Bejeweled”
No. 52, “Midnight Rain”
No. 58, “Maroon”
No. 65, “Karma”
No. 67, “You’re On Your Own, Kid”
No. 69, “Snow on the Beach,” feat. Lana Del Rey
No. 73, “Vigilante Shit”
No. 78, “Question…?”
No. 84, “Mastermind”
No. 89, “Labyrinth”
No. 92, “Sweet Nothing”

Swift has now spent five weeks at No. 1 on the Artist 100 in 2022, the third-most after Bad Bunny (eight) and The Weeknd (six).

Rounding out the top five of the Artist 100, Drake holds at No. 2, Morgan Wallen rises 4-3, 21 Savage dips 3-4 and Harry Styles holds at No. 5.

Plus, Michael Jackson re-enters the Artist 100 at No. 10, reaching the top 10 for the first time (since the chart started in 2014), thanks to a new 40th anniversary reissue of his classic LP Thriller. The album vaults 115-7 on the Billboard 200 (37,000 units, up 283%), returning to the top 10 for the first time since its initial chart run. The set tallied 37 weeks at No. 1 in 1983-84, the longest reign for an album by a single artist and second overall only to the West Side Story soundtrack (54 weeks in 1962-63).

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.

