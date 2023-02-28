Taylor Swift Extends Record Run Atop Artist 100, P!nk Jumps to No. 2

Taylor Swift extends her record run at No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated March 4) as she scores her 64th week as the top musical act in the United States.

Swift returns to No. 1 thanks to two tracks on the Billboard Hot 100 from her latest album, Midnights. Her former eight-week No. 1 “Anti-Hero,” which became her longest-leading hit, ranks at No. 8, while “Lavender Haze” rises 24-22 (after debuting at No. 2 in November).

Midnights holds at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 with 54,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. Feb. 17-23, according to Luminate, after spending five weeks at No. 1. Also contributing to Swift’s haul is her new live album, Lover: Live From Paris. The set debuts at No. 1 on Vinyl Albums, No. 5 on Top Album Sales and No. 58 on the Billboard 200, with its consumption entirely from 13,000 copies sold on vinyl, according to Luminate. It was recorded at Olympia in Paris on Sept. 9, 2019, in support of her studio album Lover, released that year.

In total, Swift boasts 10 albums on the Billboard 200: Midnights, Folklore (No. 28), Lover (No. 41), 1989 (No. 50), Red (Taylor’s Version) (No. 56), Lover: Live From Paris, Reputation (No. 100), Evermore (No. 103), Fearless (Taylor’s Version) (No. 172) and Speak Now (No. 192). Swift is the first artist to place at least 10 albums on the chart simultaneously since Prince, following his death in 2016. Swift is the first living soloist to claim at least 10 titles on the chart in a single week dating to August 1963, when the chart switched from reflecting albums’ stereo and mono popularity separately.

Here’s a look at every week that an act has tallied at least 10 albums on the Billboard 200 in that nearly 60-year span:

Chart Week, Artist, Titles on Billboard 200:

March 4, 2023, Taylor Swift, 10

May 28, 2016, Prince, 13

May 21, 2016, Prince, 10

May 14, 2016, Prince, 19

Jan. 30, 2016, David Bowie, 10

March 1, 2014, The Beatles, 13

March 10, 2012, Whitney Houston, 10

Dec. 4, 2010, The Beatles, 14

Jan. 9, 2010, The Beatles, 11

Directly below Swift on the Artist 100, P!nk vaults 61-2 thanks to her new album, Trustfall. The set opens at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 (75,000 units), becoming her ninth top 10. It also starts at No. 1 on Top Album Sales, with 59,000 copies sold. She has spent three weeks atop the Artist 100 since the list launched in 2014, most recently in May 2019.

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.