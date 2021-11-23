Taylor Swift Is the First Act to Rule Billboard Artist 100 for 50 Weeks

Adding to her chart-conquering week, Taylor Swift jumps from No. 11 to No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 (dated Nov. 27) to become the top musical act in the U.S. for a milestone 50th week, powered by the chart debut of her new LP, Red (Taylor’s Version).

Explore Explore Taylor Swift See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Dating to the Artist 100’s launch in July 2014, Swift is the first act to reign for 50 weeks. Drake ranks second with 36 weeks on top, followed by The Weeknd (22) and BTS (20). Swift first led the list dated Sept. 6, 2014, concurrent with the No. 1 launch on the Billboard Hot 100 of her single “Shake It Off.”

Swift has spent at least one week at No. 1 on the Artist 100 in 2014-15, 2017 and 2019-21. Of her 50 weeks at the summit, she has logged eight in 2021, the most of all acts. Olivia Rodrigo follows with six weeks at No. 1 this year.

Swift’s return to the top of the Artist 100 is powered by Red (Taylor’s Version), which blasts in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 605,000 equivalent album units earned in the Nov. 12-18 tracking week, according to MRC Data. With 369,000 albums sold, it boasts the year’s top full sales week for an album (so far).

Swift concurrently places 26 songs from the new album on the Hot 100, led by “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version),” which soars in at No. 1. The sum is a new weekly-best among women in the chart’s history.

Among other Artist 100 chart moves, Bruno Mars surges 19-4 as his new LP, with Anderson .Paak and billed as by Silk Sonic, An Evening With Silk Sonic, debuts at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, and No. 1 on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, with 104,000 units. Anderson .Paak concurrently vaults 42-9 on the Artist 100, reaching the top 10 for the first time.

Plus, TWICE re-enters the Artist 100 at No. 10, nearly matching its No. 9 peak, as the group’s new release Formula of Love: O+T=<3 debuts at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, marking the act’s highest-charting album. It also opens as TWICE’s third No. 1 on World Albums.

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay, streaming and social media fan interaction to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.

For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.