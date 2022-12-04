Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ Hits U.K. Singles Chart For Six Weeks

Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” (via EMI) is still the boss in the U.K., where it racks-up six consecutive weeks at No. 1.

The Midnights tune accumulated just shy of 4.9 million streams during the latest cycle, the Official Charts Company reports, to hold off Meghan Trainor’s “Made You Look” (Epic), up 3-2; and venbee, goddard and ArrDee’s “messy in heaven” (Columbia), up 5-3. Those are new peak positions for the podium finishers.

British singer and songwriter RAYE enjoys her first taste of the high life as an independent artist, as

“Escapism” (Human Re Sources) featuring 070 Shake races 31-6. It’s RAYE’s first appearance in the top 10 as a lead artist, following her assist on Jax Jones’ “You Don’t Know Me” (No. 3 in 2016), “Secrets” with Regard (No. 6 in 2020) and “Bed” with Joel Corry and David Guetta (No. 3 in 2020).

The Londoner (real name Rachel Keen) was nominated for BBC Music’s Sound of 2017 award and is expected to drop 21st Century Blues, her debut LP, in 2023. Her debut mini-album, Euphoric Sad Songs was released in November 2020.

Stormzy is moving on up with “Firebabe” (0207/Merky), which roars 26-11 following the release of his third LP This Is What I Mean, new at No. 1 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart. Also, the record’s title track starts at No. 32 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart, published Dec. 2, for his 28th Top 40 title.

The Christmas spirit can be measured on the latest singles survey, as a string of holiday classics make their annual return.

Leading the way is Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” (up 18-8 via Columbia), and Wham’s “Last Christmas” (up 23-9 via RCA), both former leaders.

Elsewhere in the U.K. top 40 are Ed Sheeran & Elton John’s “Merry Christmas” (up 40-15 via Atlantic), Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” (up 42-18 via MCA), Michael Buble’s “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas” (up 49-20 via Reprise), Shakin’ Stevens’ “Merry Christmas Everyone” (up 54-26 via RCA), Ariana Grande’s “Santa Tell Me” (up 55-28 via Republic Records), The Pogues featuring Kirsty MacColl’s “Fairytale of New York” (up 57-30 via Warner Bros), Kelly Clarkson’s “Underneath The Tree” (up 62-31 via RCA), Band Aid’s “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” (up 63-34 via Mercury), and Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” (69-36 via MCA).

That’s 11 Christmas-themed songs in the top 40, and there’s still time for the publication of three more weekly charts before Dec. 25.