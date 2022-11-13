Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ Rules U.K. Chart For Third Week

Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” (via EMI) enters a third week at No. 1 on the U.K. chart, a new career-best streak for the U.S. pop superstar.

With its third-consecutive cycle atop the Official U.K. Singles Chart, published last Friday (Nov. 11), “Anti-Hero” supersedes Swift’s 2017 hit “Look What You Made Me Do” (two weeks at No. 1) as her longest leader.

“Anti-Hero,” the first track on Swift’s 10th and latest studio album, enjoys a push thanks to a fresh cut featuring Bleachers, the project of Midnights producer Jack Antonoff.

As their collaborative collection Her Loss (OVO/Republic Records) blasts to No. 1 on the U.K. albums chart, Drake and 21 Savage make a serious dent on the singles survey.

Three tracks from the album — the maximum allowed under Official Chart rules — debut in this week’s top ten: “Rich Flex” (No. 3), “Major Distribution” (No. 5) and “Circo Loco” (No. 7).

Drake’s career tally of U.K. top 40 hits now lifts to 79, while 21 Savage’s total is eight.

Further down the list, Meghan Trainor’s viral number “Made You Look” (Epic) continues its steady climb, up 14-8. It’s the U.S. pop artist’s first appearance in the top 10 for six years, since her “Marvin Gaye” collaboration with Charlie Puth went to the top in 2015.

Venbee and Goddard enjoy a first top 10 appearance with “messy in heaven” (Columbia), up 11-9, while London rapper K-Trap (real name Devonte Kasi Martin Perkins) sees “Warm” (Thousands) heat-up following the release of a remix with Skepta. It’s up 47-18.

Also, Fredo bounces with “I’m Back” (PG), new at No. 33 for the London rapper’s 16th top 40 appearance.

Finally, Japanese-Australian singer and songwriter Joji lands two tracks in the top 40, both lifted from this third studio album Smithereens (88rising/Warner Records). “Glimpse Of Us” reenters at No. 34, and “Die For You” bows at No. 39.