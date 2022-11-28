Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero,’ Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ ‘Unholy’ Rule Billboard Global Charts

Taylor Swift‘s “Anti-Hero” notches for a fourth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart and Sam Smith and Kim Petras‘ “Unholy” holds for a seventh week atop the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart.

Plus, Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” sleigh rides from No. 27 to No. 5 on the Global 200; Jung Kook‘s “Dreamers (Music From the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022)” launches at No. 4 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 9 on the Global 200 – as he becomes the first member of BTS to have scored two solo top 10s on each tally; and Meghan Trainor‘s “Made You Look” lifts 16-10 on Global Excl. U.S.

The two global charts, which began in September 2020, rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by Luminate. The Billboard Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the U.S.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

‘Anti-Hero’ Again Atop Global 200, Carey’s ‘Christmas’ Climbs

Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” holds for a fourth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200, with 64.3 million streams (down 10%) and 17,000 downloads sold (down 13%) worldwide in the Nov. 18-24 tracking week.

Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” keeps at No. 2 on the Global 200, following four weeks at No. 1 beginning in October; Drake and 21 Savage’s “Rich Flex” repeats at No. 3, two weeks after it debuted at No. 1; and David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” is steady at No. 4, after reaching No. 2.

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” dashes 27-5 on the Global 200, with 43.9 million streams (up 56%) and 5,000 sold (up 52%) globally. The 1994 modern holiday classic topped the chart for four weeks each in the 2020 and 2021 holiday seasons.

Also in the Global 200’s top 10, Jung Kook’s “Dreamers (Music From the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022)” debuts at No. 9, with 42.7 million streams and 48,000 downloads sold worldwide from its Nov. 20 release through Nov. 24. Jung Kook helped build the song’s profile with a performance of it during the soccer tournament’s opening ceremony Nov. 20, while the song’s official video premiered Nov. 22.

Jung Kook becomes the first member of BTS to have earned two solo Global 200 top 10s, as “Dreamers” follows his featured turn on Charlie Puth’s “Left and Right,” which hit No. 5 in July. Here’s a recap of BTS members’ top 10s as soloists – SUGA, Jung Kook and Jin – on the Global 200 (where BTS has logged 10 top 10s), with all four achieved since May:

“That That,” PSY feat. SUGA, No. 5, May 2022

“Left and Right,” Charlie Puth feat. Jung Kook, No. 5, July 2022

“The Astronaut,” Jin, No. 10 (to-date), November 2022

“Dreamers (Music From the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022),” Jung Kook, No. 9 (to-date), November 2022

Smith & Petras Continue at No. 1 on Global Excl. U.S., Jung Kook Top 5, Trainor Top 10

Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” adds a seventh nonconsecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, with 52.6 million streams (down 5%) and 5,000 downloads sold (down 16%) in territories outside the U.S. Nov. 18-24.

Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” holds at No. 2 on Global Excl. U.S., after two weeks at No. 1, and David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” is stationary at No. 3, after hitting No. 2.

Jung Kook’s “Dreamers (Music From the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022)” soars onto the Global Excl. U.S. chart at No. 4, with 40.2 million streams and 35,000 downloads sold outside the U.S.

As on the Global 200, Jung Kook becomes the first member of BTS to have earned two solo Global Excl. U.S. top 10s, as “Dreamers” follows his featured role on Charlie Puth’s “Left and Right” (No. 2, July). Here’s a recap of BTS members’ top 10s as soloists on the Global Excl. U.S. chart (where BTS has collected 10 top 10s):

“That That,” PSY feat. SUGA, No. 2, May 2022

“Left and Right,” Charlie Puth feat. Jung Kook, No. 2, July 2022

“The Astronaut,” Jin, No. 6, November 2022

“Dreamers (Music From the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022),” Jung Kook, No. 4 (to-date), November 2022

Rounding out the Global Excl. U.S. top five, Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” dips to No. 5 from its No. 4 high.

Plus, Meghan Trainor’s “Made You Look” leaps 16-10 on Global Excl. U.S., with 30.2 million streams (up 18%) and 5,000 sold (up 9%) outside the U.S. The song’s profile has swelled thanks to its prominence on TikTok (with the platform not presently reporting directly to Billboard‘s charts). The single is from Trainor’s fifth LP, Takin’ It Back, released in October, and marks her first top 10 since the chart began. On the Global 200, the song surges 10-6.

