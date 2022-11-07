Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ Tops Hot 100 for 2nd Week, Rihanna’s ‘Lift Me Up’ Launches at No. 2

Taylor Swift‘s “Anti-Hero” spends a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. A week earlier, it debuted at the summit, as Swift made history as the first artist to claim the survey’s entire top 10 in a single frame.

Meanwhile, Rihanna roars onto the Hot 100 at No. 2 with “Lift Me Up.” The song is her 32nd top 10 and first since 2017.

The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data.

In the Oct. 28-Nov. 3 tracking week, “Anti-Hero,” released on Republic Records, tallied 35.6 million streams (down 40%), 37.6 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 17%) and 17,000 sold (up 28%, good for top Sales Gainer honors, aided by the availability of its instrumental version in Swift’s webstore Nov. 3), according to Luminate.

The single posts a second week atop the Streaming Songs chart; jumps 9-4 on Digital Song Sales; and dips 13-14 on Radio Songs. (As previously reported, this week’s Billboard airplay charts are the first using Mediabase-monitored data; this week’s Radio Songs chart incorporates data from former monitoring service BDS for Oct. 28-30 and from Mediabase for Oct. 31-Nov. 3, with Mediabase data to power the survey going forward).

Swift scores four songs in the latest Hot 100’s top 10, with “Anti-Hero” followed by “Lavender Haze” (2-6), “Midnight Rain” (5-7) and “Bejeweled” (6-9). Each song (and all 10 of her top 10s a week earlier) is from her new LP Midnights, which logs a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Rihanna blasts back to the Hot 100 as “Lift Me Up” debuts at No. 2 with 48.1 million in radio audience, 26.2 million streams and 23,000 sold in its first week, following its Oct. 28 release.

The ballad begins as Rihanna’s 32nd Hot 100 top 10, the fifth-most in the chart’s history.

Most Billboard Hot 100 Top 10s:

59, Drake

40, Taylor Swift

38, Madonna

34, The Beatles

32, Rihanna

30, Michael Jackson

29, Elton John

28, Mariah Carey

28, Stevie Wonder

27, Janet Jackson

26, Justin Bieber

25, Lil Wayne

25, Elvis Presley (with the start of Presley’s career having predated the Hot 100’s inception)

Rihanna earns her first Hot 100 top 10 since 2017, when DJ Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts,” on which she and Bryson Tiller are featured, peaked at No. 2 for seven weeks that July-September. She first reached the top 10 with her debut hit “Pon De Replay,” which rose to No. 2 in July 2005. She boasts 14 No. 1s, the third-most after The Beatles’ 20 and Mariah Carey’s 19.

With “Lift Me Up,” Rihanna ties her best career Hot 100 entrance, and makes her best arrival as a lead artist, after Eminem’s “Love the Way You Lie,” on which she’s featured, debuted at No. 2 in July 2010 (and went on to reign for seven weeks).

“Lift Me Up” soars in at No. 2 on Streaming Songs, No. 3 on Digital Song Sales and No. 6 on Radio Songs. Notably, the song makes just the fourth top 10 Radio Songs start since the chart became an all-genre ranking in December 1998, after Adele’s “Easy on Me” (No. 4, 2021); Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way” (No. 6, 2011); and Janet Jackson’s “All for You” (No. 9, 2001).

Rihanna adds her 36th top 10 on Digital Song Sales, her record-extending 30th on Radio Songs (ahead of runner up Drake with 24) and her 15th on Streaming Songs. (Helping the song’s sales start, its original and instrumental versions were made available in Rihanna’s webstore Nov. 2, while original and instrumental options with two alternate covers arrived Nov. 3.)

The single also opens at No. 1 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot R&B Songs charts, which use the same methodology as the Hot 100. Rihanna adds her eighth leader on the former list (dating to her first, “Take a Bow,” in 2008) and her sixth on the latter (which began in 2012). She had last topped both tallies with “Wild Thoughts” in 2017.

“Lift Me Up” is from the soundtrack, released Nov. 4, to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, due in theaters this Friday (Nov. 11).

Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” rebounds 11-3 on the Hot 100, two weeks after it ascended to No. 1, with 40.8 million in airplay audience (up 53%, as it wins the Hot 100’s top Airplay Gainer award), 25.1 million streams (up 3%) and 12,000 sold (up 3%).

Steve Lacy’s fellow former Hot 100 leader “Bad Habits” jumps 12-4. The track concurrently tops the multi-metric Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, Hot Rock Songs and Hot Alternative Songs charts for an 11th week each.

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” pushes 16-5 on the Hot 100, after 15 weeks at No. 1 – the fourth-longest reign in the chart’s history. It claims its 30th week in the top 10, becoming just the third song to reach the milestone, and rules Radio Songs for a 12th frame (60.2 million, up 2%).

Elsewhere in the Hot 100’s top 10, Post Malone’s “I Like You (A Happier Song),” featuring Doja Cat, climbs 17-8, after reaching No. 3, and Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” charges 22-10, after it opened atop the Aug. 27 chart, as it tops the multi-metric Hot Rap Songs tally for an 11th week.



