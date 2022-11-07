Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ Notches 2nd Week Atop Global Charts; Rihanna, Jin, Travis Japan Add Top 10s

Taylor Swift‘s “Anti-Hero” dominates both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts for a second week, following its No. 1 launch a week earlier.

Plus, Rihanna‘s “Lift Me Up” bounds onto both surveys at No. 3; BTS member Jin‘s “The Astronaut” blasts off at No. 6 on Global Excl. U.S. and No. 10 on the Global 200; and Travis Japan‘s “Just Dance!” debuts at No. 5 on Global Excl. U.S.

The two charts, which began in September 2020, rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by Luminate. The Billboard Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the U.S.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

‘Anti-Hero’ Holds Atop Global 200

Swift’s “Anti-Hero” posts a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200, with 92.5 million streams (down 35%) and 21,000 downloads sold worldwide (up 1%) in the Oct. 28-Nov. 3 tracking week.

A week earlier, Swift became the first artist to monopolize the entire Global 200 top five in a single frame and tallied a weekly-record nine of the top 10. This week, she claims six of the top 10 spots, as, below “Anti-Hero,” “Lavender Haze” dips from No. 2 to No. 5, followed by “Midnight Rain” (5-6), “Snow on the Beach,” featuring Lana Del Rey (3-7), “Maroon” (4-8) and “Bejeweled” (8-9). All six songs are from Swift’s new LP Midnights, which adds a second week at No. 1 on the U.S.-based Billboard 200 albums chart.

Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” rebounds 6-2 on the Global 200, following four weeks at No. 1.

Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” soars in at No. 3 on the Global 200 with 77.1 million streams and 39,000 sold worldwide in its first week, following its Oct. 28 release. The ballad, from the soundtrack, released Nov. 4, to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, due in theaters this Friday (Nov. 11), marks her first top 10 since the chart began.

Also in the Global 200’s top five, David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” jumps 15-4, after reaching No. 2.

Elsewhere in the Global 200’s top 10, Jin’s “The Astronaut” rockets in at No. 10 with 48.3 million streams and 62,000 sold globally in its first week, following its Oct. 28 arrival.

Jin becomes the third member of BTS to chart solo in the Global 200’s top 10, as well as the first to achieve the feat in a lead role. Here’s a recap of their solo Global 200 top 10s (with BTS having notched 10 top 10s):

“That That,” PSY feat. SUGA, No. 5, May 2022

“Left and Right,” Charlie Puth feat. Jung Kook, No. 5, July 2022

“The Astronaut,” Jin, No. 10 (to-date), November 2022

Swift Scores Second Week at No. 1 on Global Excl. U.S.

Swift’s “Anti-Hero” concurrently controls the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart for a second week, with 58.4 million streams (down 30%) and 7,000 downloads sold (up 5%) in territories outside the U.S. in the Oct. 28-Nov. 3 tracking week.

Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” holds at No. 2 on Global Excl. U.S., after four weeks at No. 1; Rihanna earns her first top 10 as “Lift Me Up” debuts at No. 3 (53.2 million streams, 17,000 sold worldwide); and David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” rises 7-4, after hitting No. 2.

Travis Japan’s debut single “Just Dance!” shimmies onto the Global Excl. U.S. chart at No. 5 with 3.4 million streams and 118,000 sold outside the U.S. in its first week. The Japanese septet broke through earlier this year when it competed on NBC’s America’s Got Talent.

Plus, Jin’s “The Astronaut” debuts at No. 6 on Global Excl. U.S. with 43.5 million streams and 43,000 sold outside the U.S. in its first week. As on the Global 200, Jin is the third member of BTS, and the first as a lead artist, to score a solo Global Excl. U.S. top 10. Here’s a recap of their solo top 10s on the ranking (where BTS has logged 10 top 10s):

“That That,” PSY feat. SUGA, No. 2, May 2022

“Left and Right,” Charlie Puth feat. Jung Kook, No. 2, July 2022

“The Astronaut,” Jin, No. 6 (to-date), November 2022

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated Nov. 12, 2022) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (Nov. 8). For both charts, the top 100 titles are available to all readers on Billboard.com, while the complete 200-title rankings are visible on Billboard Pro, Billboard‘s subscription-based service. For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes a thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling the weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious or unverifiable is removed, using established criteria, before final chart calculations are made and published.