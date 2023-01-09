Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ Returns to No. 1 on Hot 100, The Weeknd & Beyoncé Hit Top 10

No problem: Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” rebounds to No. 1 this week, from No. 8, on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart for a seventh total week on top. With this latest frame at the summit, Swift ties her longest Hot 100 command, first set by “Blank Space” in 2014-15.

Plus, David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” blasts 19-4 on the Hot 100, notching its first week in the top five, and two songs soar to their first weeks in the top 10: The Weeknd’s “Die for You” (26-8) and Beyoncé’s “Cuff It” (38-10). The Weeknd achieves his 16th top 10 and Beyoncé banks her 21st.

All songs in the Hot 100’s top 10 surge in rank as holiday hits depart the chart (which reflects the Dec. 30-Jan. 5 tracking week). A week earlier, eight seasonal songs placed in the top 10, led by Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” which added its 12th total week at No. 1, the most for a holiday title in the chart’s 64-year history. This week is the third, following the 2019 and 2021 holiday seasons, in which the modern carol has left the list directly from No. 1, and it’s the only song to have made such a disappearance (with Carey having celebrated its first: “Worth it haaa another record!”)

“Anti-Hero,” released on Republic Records, tallied 83.8 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 4%), 17.2 million streams (up 2%) and 6,000 sold (down 1%) Dec. 30-Jan. 5, according to Luminate.

The single rebounds from No. 2 for a fourth week at No. 1 on the Digital Song Sales chart; rules Radio Songs for a third week; and soars 37-4 after two weeks atop Streaming Songs.

As “Anti-Hero” tops the Hot 100 for a seventh week, Swift matches her longest reign: “Blank Space” dominated for seven frames in 2014-15. Here’s a look at the weeks at No. 1 for her nine leaders:

Weeks at No. 1, Title, Date Reached No. 1:

7, “Anti-Hero,” Nov. 5, 2022

7, “Blank Space,” Nov. 29, 2014

4, “Shake It Off,” Sept. 6, 2014

3, “Look What You Made Me Do,” Sept. 16, 2017

3, “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” Sept. 1, 2012

1, “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version),” Nov. 27, 2021

1, “Willow,” Dec. 26, 2020

1, “Cardigan,” Aug. 8, 2020

1, “Bad Blood,” feat. Kendrick Lamar, June 6, 2015

“Anti-Hero” debuted atop the Hot 100 as Swift made history as the first artist to monopolize the chart’s entire top 10 in a single week, with all tracks all from her album Midnights.

Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” jumps 10-2 on the Hot 100, after it topped the Oct. 29-dated chart.

SZA’s “Kill Bill” rebounds to its No. 3 Hot 100 high, from No. 11, as it leads Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot R&B Songs, which use the same methodology as the Hot 100, for a fourth week each. The track is from her album SOS, which claims a fourth week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The song gains despite the absence of its official video, although SZA teased a clip of it (“A film by Christian Breslauer”) Dec. 29.

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” roars 19-4 on the Hot 100, surpassing its prior No. 7 high. Guetta ties his best career rank, previously established by “Without You,” featuring Usher, in 2011 and “Turn Me On,” featuring Nicki Minaj, in 2012. Guetta has also hit the top five with “Sexy Chick,” featuring Akon (No. 5, 2010). Rexha adds her second top five entry, following “Meant to Be,” with Florida Georgia Line (No. 2, 2018). “Good” concurrently crowns the multi-metric Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart for a 16th week.

Notably, “Good” bests the Hot 100 peak of the song that it interpolates for its basis: Eiffel 65’s “Blue (Da Ba Dee),” which hit No. 6 in January 2000.

Drake and 21 Savage’s “Rich Flex” reverses course, 21-5, on the Hot 100, after spending its first three weeks on the chart at its No. 2 best beginning in November. The collab controls the multi-metric Hot Rap Songs chart for an eighth week.

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage’s “Creepin’ ” leaps 22-6 on the Hot 100, after it debuted at its No. 5 high in December, and Harry Styles’ “As It Was” soars 31-7, following 15 weeks at No. 1 beginning last April, the fourth-longest reign in the chart’s history.

The Weeknd’s “Die for You” vaults 26-8 on the Hot 100, led by 67.3 million in airplay audience (up 3%) and 9.9 million streams (up 10%).

The song hits the Hot 100’s top 10 over six years after its original release on The Weeknd’s album Starboy, sparked by interaction on TikTok (which does not presently contribute to Billboard‘s charts). That buzz helped lead to the song’s airplay promotion and prominence, as the track holds at its No. 4 Radio Songs high.

Despite its 2016 arrival, Hit Songs Deconstructed (which analyzes the compositional traits of Hot 100 top 10s) notes that “Die for You” “fits in with the recent uptick of synth-heavy top 10s, which doubled between 2020 and 2022 to nearly one-quarter of such songs, and the continued popularity of R&B, which has held steady in half of all top 10s over the past two years.”

The Weeknd ups his career count to 16 Hot 100 top 10s, while Starboy generates its third, after the title cut topped the chart for a week in January 2017, becoming his third of six No. 1s, and “I Feel It Coming” hit No. 4 that April, with both songs featuring Daft Punk.

Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” rebounds 30-9 on the Hot 100, following three weeks at No. 1 in October. It concurrently tops the multi-metric Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, Hot Rock Songs and Hot Alternative Songs charts for a 20th week each.

Rounding out the Hot 100’s top 10, Beyoncé’s “Cuff It” soars 38-10, with 55.8 million in radio reach (up 4%), 8.3 million streams (up 22%) and 3,000 sold (up 16%).

Beyoncé achieves her 21st Hot 100 top 10 as a soloist. She scores her second from her latest album, Renaissance, after “Break My Soul” spent two weeks at No. 1 beginning in August. The set is her first to spin off multiple top 10s since I Am…Sasha Fierce yielded four in 2008-09: “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” (No. 1, four weeks), “If I Were a Boy” (No. 3), “Halo” (No. 5) and “Sweet Dreams” (No. 10).

Notably, Destiny’s Child, with Beyoncé as a member, tallied 10 Hot 100 top 10s, in 1998-2005. When “Break My Soul” hit the tier in August, the superstar joined elite company among acts with at least 20 solo top 10s and 10 in a group – and became the first woman to achieve the feat. Michael Jackson notched 30 solo top 10s and 11 in Jackson 5/The Jacksons, while Paul McCartney boasts 23 solo (including his output with Wings) and 34 in The Beatles. (In a reverse of the feat, The Supremes scored 20 top 10s, including six billed as by Diana Ross & The Supremes, and Ross went on to tally 12 as a soloist.)

