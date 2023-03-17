×
Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ Hits No. 1 on the Adult Contemporary Chart

The star scores her eighth AC leader, the most among all acts over the 2000s, '10s and '20s.

Taylor swift - “Anti Hero"
Taylor Swift in the "Anti Hero" music video.

Taylor Swift returns to No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart, as “Anti-Hero” rises to the top of the tally dated March 25.

The song, released on Republic Records, becomes Swift’s eighth AC leader, the most among all acts over the 2000s, ’10s and ’20s. In that span, Adele, Michel Bublé and Josh Groban rank second with six No. 1s each.

Swift, meanwhile, joins Bublé as the only artists with AC No. 1s in the ’00s, ’10s and ’20s. She first led with “Love Story” in 2009 and had most recently reigned with “Delicate” in 2018.

Here’s a recap of Swift’s eight AC No. 1s:

  • “Love Story,” six weeks at No. 1, beginning June 6, 2009
  • “You Belong With Me,” 14 weeks, Oct. 31, 2009
  • “Mine,” one week, Dec. 11, 2010
  • “Shake It Off,” nine, Nov. 22, 2014
  • “Blank Space,” four, Feb. 21, 2015
  • “Style,” two, July 11, 2015
  • “Delicate,” 10 weeks, Sept. 15, 2018
  • “Anti-Hero,” one-week to-date, March 25, 2023

“Anti-Hero” topped the Adult Pop Airplay chart for nine weeks, surpassing “Shake It Off” (eight weeks at No. 1 in 2014) for Swift’s longest command at the format among her nine leaders.

“Anti-Hero” also ruled Pop Airplay for three weeks, marking her 10th No. 1 and, as on AC, her first leader since “Delicate.”

“Anti-Hero” is Swift’s first song to triple up with No. 1 ranks on AC, Adult Pop Airplay and Pop Airplay since “Delicate,” and her fifth overall to have led all three lists. Her others (all from her 2014 album 1989): “Style,” “Blank Space” and “Shake It Off.”

“Anti-Hero” debuted atop the all-genre, multi-metric Billboard Hot 100 dated Nov. 5, 2022, as Swift made history as the first artist to infuse the chart’s entire top 10 in a single week, with all tracks all from her latest album, Midnights. The song went on to spend a personal-best eight weeks at No. 1.

All charts dated March 25 will update on Billboard.com Tuesday, March 21.

