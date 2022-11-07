Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ on Pace For Third Week Atop U.K. Chart

Taylor Swift is on the brink of her longest-running No. 1 in the U.K., as “Anti-Hero” takes pole in the race to the top.

The Midnights number has led the Official U.K. Chart for two consecutive weeks, equaling the reign of her 2017 single “Look What You Made Me Do.”

Based on early sales and streaming data compiled by the Official Charts Company, “Anti-Hero” is on target for a third week at No. 1, while “Lavender Haze” (6-12) and “Snow On The Beach” (8-15), featuring Lana Del Rey, are set to tumble out the top tier.

“Anti-Hero” leads the First Look chart, ahead of Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy,” while Rihanna’s comeback track “Lift Me Up” appears set to slip 3-9.

The big takeaway from the chart blast is the impact of Drake and 21 Savage’s collaborative album, Her Loss. Three tracks from the new LP, which dropped last Friday (Oct. 4) are set to impact the top 10: “Rich Flex” (No. 3), “Major Distribution” (No. 4) and “On BS” (No. 5).

Should the trio of tracks maintain momentum, Drake’s total of U.K. top 10 singles would rise to 37, the OCC reports, while 21 Savage could boast five.

Meghan Trainor is eyeing a rare top 10 appearance with “Made You Look,” which is on the climb in the early stages of the chart cycle. The U.S. pop singer’s latest single is set to climb 14-10, for Trainor’s fourth top 10 appearance, and first in seven years, since 2015’s leader “Marvin Gaye” with Charlie Puth.

Finally, British rapper and songwriter K-Trap appears set to be the week’s big gainer, according to the OCC, with “Warm” ready to vault into the top 20, at No. 19, what would be a peak position.

All will be revealed when the Official U.K. Singles Chart is published late Friday (Nov. 11).