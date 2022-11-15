Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ Eyes Fourth Week Atop U.K. Singles Chart

Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” (EMI) hasn’t budged from the U.K. chart summit since its release, and it looks set to stay for a little while longer.

“Anti-Hero,” the lead track from Swift’s tenth and latest studio album, Midnights, leads the midweek chart and is on the path for a month-long stint at No. 1.

At three weeks, it’s already TayTay’s longest-running leader in the U.K., eclipsing the two-week reign for 2017’s “Look What You Made Me Do.” And it appears to have fresh legs following the Nov. 7 release of a new version featuring producer Jack Antonoff’s solo project Bleachers.

Meanwhile, several top 10 tracks are eyeing new peaks, including Oliver Tree and Robin Schulz’s viral hit “Miss You” (Atlantic), rising 7-3 on the chart blast; Meghan Trainor’s “Made You Look” (Epic), up 9-4; and Venbee & Goddard’s club tune “messy in heaven” (Columbia), up 8-5.

Following the theatrical release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” (Def Jam) could enjoy a lift, improving 12-8 on the midweek survey.

Rising Afrobeats artist Rema is on target for his first U.K. top 10 single, as “Calm Down” (Mavin) looks to improve 16-10, thanks in part to a new remix featuring the vocals of Selena Gomez.

Based on midweek sales and streaming data collated by the Official Charts Company, Bugzy Malone and Teedee are in pole position for the week’s top debut, with “Out Of Nowhere” (Bsomebody) set to appear at No. 17, while Brit Award-winning rapper Stormzy could add to his growing collection of chart hits with “Firebabe” (0207/Merky), new at No. 18 on the chart blast. If it holds its momentum, “Firebabe” will give the grime star his 27th top 40 entry.

The festive season is coming, and the Queen of Christmas is on the way. Mariah Carey’s evergreen hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You” (Columbia) is poised for another return to the top 40, blasting 66-36 on the midweek tally.

Carey’s signature song set an Official Chart record in December 2020 when it finally reached No. 1, after 26 years. No song had spent more weeks in the top 40 before completing the journey to the top.

Several weeks later, Wham’s “Last Christmas” (RCA) set a new mark by reaching the summit for the first time, 36 years after its initial release. “Last Christmas” is on the move once again, flying 94-45 on the midweek chart.

All will be revealed when the Official U.K. Singles Chart is published Friday (Nov. 18).