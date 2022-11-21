Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ Rules Hot 100 for Fourth Week, David Guetta & Bebe Rexha Hit Top 10

Taylor Swift‘s “Anti-Hero” notches a fourth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, encompassing its entire run on the ranking so far.

Meanwhile, David Guetta and Bebe Rexha‘s viral collab-turned-multi-metric hit “I’m Good (Blue)” jumps to No. 7 on the Hot 100, becoming Guetta’s seventh top 10 and Rexha’s fourth.

Plus, Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy,” at No. 3 on the Hot 100, takes over as the most-heard song on U.S. airwaves, as it tops the Radio Songs chart.

The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data. All charts (dated Nov. 26, 2022) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (Nov. 22).

In the Nov. 11-17 tracking week, “Anti-Hero,” released on Republic Records, tallied 58.6 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 14%), 27.3 million streams (down 12%) and 29,000 sold (down 91%), according to Luminate.

The single spends a second week at No. 1 on the Digital Song Sales chart; rebounds 11-2 after two weeks atop Streaming Songs; and jumps 9-4 for a new best on Radio Songs.

Notably, in the prior week, “Anti-Hero” vaulted by 1,793% to 327,000 sold, boosted by seven new remixes released Nov. 7-10. In the Nov. 11-17 tracking week, one remix of the song arrived (Nov. 17), with ILLENIUM.

Swift ties her second-longest Hot 100 rule, as “Shake It Off” led for four weeks in 2014. Among her nine No. 1s, the two hits are bested only by the seven-week reign of “Blank Space” in 2014-15.

Three weeks ago, “Anti-Hero” soared in at the Hot 100’s summit, as Swift made history as the first artist to monopolize the survey’s entire top 10 in a single week. Meanwhile, of the 64 singles that have debuted atop the Hot 100, “Anti-Hero” is just the 14th to have spent at least its first four weeks on the chart at No. 1, and the first since BTS’ “Butter” led in its first seven weeks in June-July 2021 (before upping its total to 10 nonconsecutive weeks in the top spot).

A week after Drake flooded the Hot 100’s top 10 with eight songs, all debuts, including seven with 21 Savage, the pair places four tracks in the region: “Rich Flex” logs a second week at No. 2, followed by “Major Distribution” (3-6); “Spin Bout U” (5-9); and “On BS” (4-10).

“Rich Flex” adds a second week at No. 1 on Streaming Songs (36.1 million streams, down 39%). It also posts a second week atop both the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts, which use the same methodology as the Hot 100.

Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” rebounds 10-3 on the Hot 100 (as longer-established hits ascend amid the waning of Swift and Drake’s recent top 10 onslaughts), after it topped the Oct. 29-dated chart. It also surges 5-1 on Radio Songs (66.3 million, up 17%, good for the Hot 100’s top Airplay Gainer award for a third consecutive week). Smith notches their third Radio Songs leader, following “Dancing With a Stranger,” with Normani (two weeks, 2019), and “Stay With Me” (six, 2014). Petras reigns in her first appearance on the airplay tally.

“Unholy” additionally hits No. 1 on the mainstream top 40-based Pop Airplay chart, becoming Smith’s second leader, after “Stay With Me” (two weeks, 2014), and Petras’ first.

Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” jumps 13-4 on the Hot 100, following three weeks at No. 1 in October. The track concurrently tops the multi-metric Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, Hot Rock Songs and Hot Alternative Songs charts for a 13th week each and Hot R&B Songs for an 11th frame.

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” climbs 17-5 on the Hot 100, after 15 weeks at No. 1 beginning in April, the fourth-longest reign in the chart’s history.

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” bounds 20-7 on the Hot 100, with 52.9 million in airplay audience (up 18%), 10.9 million streams (down 2%) and 6,000 sold (down 4%).

The song interpolates Eiffel 65’s “Blue (Da Ba Dee),” which hit No. 6 on the Hot 100 in 2000. (The original is the latest 2000s top 10 to appear in the region in a new form this year; notably, Jack Harlow’s “First Class,” which led for three weeks in April-May, reimagines Fergie’s 2007 two-week No. 1 “Glamorous,” featuring Ludacris.)

“[David] had played [“I’m Good”] at a festival after we had cut it, and somebody took a YouTube video of it and posted it,” Rexha recently told Billboard‘s Pop Shop Podcast. “Then somebody found that and made a remix and posted it to TikTok. Then this big gamer posted it from TikTok, and then it blew up from her page.

“It’s crazy, because you just never know what people want,” Rexha added. “Everybody was going crazy and being like, ‘We want this song! Why can’t we find it?’ And I was hitting up David [saying], ‘David, people really want this record! We should just put it out!’ At this point, it’s viral on TikTok, and people are asking for it. Let’s just give the people what they want. Let’s not judge it for what it is, and just put it out. It’s just a great, fun record.”

Guetta earns his seventh Hot 100 top 10 and first since “Hey Mama” – featuring Rexha, as well as Nicki Minaj and Afrojack (No. 8, 2015). He also joins the exclusive club of acts that have hit the top 10 in the 2000s, ’10s and now ’20s. Rexha posts her fourth top 10, following “Hey Mama”; “Me, Myself & I,” with G-Eazy (No. 7, 2016); and “Meant To Be,” with Florida Georgia Line (No. 2, 2018).

“I’m Good” concurrently adds a ninth week at No. 1 on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart.

Elsewhere in the Hot 100’s top 10, Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” leaps 22-8, two weeks after it debuted at No. 2. The ballad is from the soundtrack to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which premiered in theaters Nov. 11. Helped by buzz of the film’s record-breaking opening weekend (Nov. 11-13), the song scores the Hot 100’s top Sales Gainer nod (8,000 sold, up 16%), while also up 8% to 41.2 million in airplay audience and 5% to 12.5 million streams.

Again, for all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram and all charts (dated Nov. 26), including the Hot 100 in its entirety, will refresh on Billboard.com tomorrow (Nov. 22).

