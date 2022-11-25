Taylor Swift Completes Another Chart Double In Australia

Taylor Swift keeps her good times rolling on Australia’s charts, while Nickelback returns to national albums survey with Get Rollin’, the Canadian rockers’ first album in five years.

Get Rollin’ starts at No. 3, for the Chad Kroeger-led band’s eighth top-five album, and the highest debut on the latest ARIA Chart, published Nov. 25.

Meanwhile, U.S. heavy metal band Disturbed returns to the national chart with Divisive, their new album. It’s new at No. 5.

There’s some good-natured jostling at the top of the albums survey, as Swift (Midnights) outplays bestie Ed Sheeran (equals) for the title.

Sheeran, who will return to Australia for a national stadium tour next February and March, enjoyed a boost from the release last Friday of Pokémon “Scarlet” and “Violet,” on which he features, and his Full Circle concert documentary, which premiered Thursday night (Nov. 24) on free-to-Channel 9, straight after the 2022 ARIA Awards.

The uptick in Sheeran’s streams and sales from the Full Circle premiere should be reflected on next week’s chart.

Michael Jackson’s 1982 juggernaut Thriller returns to the chart, following the release of a 40th anniversary edition. Thriller hit No. 1 following its original release, and returns to the chart this week at No. 18. The album has sold more than 1.1 million copies in Australia, and is certified 18-times platinum.

Also, Irish singer and songwriter Dermot Kennedy cracks the top 40 with Sonder, his new album. Sonder, the leader on the midweek U.K. chart, is new at No. 37 in Australia.

Swift grabs another chart double, as the U.S. pop superstar retains her ARIA Singles Chart crown with “Anti-Hero,” the first track lifted from Midnights. “Anti-Hero” completes a fifth consecutive week at No. 1. Indeed, the single has led the chart every week since its release.

Finally, Meghan Trainor’s return to doo-wop with “Made You Look” continues to gather steam on the ARIA Chart, lifting 7-4, for a new peak, while Sydney singer and songwriter Dean Lewis climbs 22-14 with “How Do I Say Goodbye,” a new peak position.