Taylor Swift Completes Another Chart Double In Australia

Taylor Swift remains queen of Australia’s charts, as Midnights (Universal) is crowned for a second consecutive week and “Anti-Hero” holds at No. 1 on the national singles survey.

Swift’s all-conquering 10th studio album has smashed records everywhere, including Australia where the collection set new marks for streams and vinyl sales in its first week, and nine of its 10 tracks flooded the top 10 of the ARIA Singles Chart.

The Midnights reign continues on the singles tally, landing no less than seven tracks in the top 10.

Meanwhile, Rihanna’s comeback to music is rewarded with a top 5 debut on the ARIA Chart. “Life Me Up” (Universal), which is lifted from the new Marvel film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, starts at No. 5 for the highest debut on the latest singles survey, published Nov. 4.

Also enjoying a top 20 arrival is Meghan Trainor’s “Made You Look” (Epic/Sony), while SZA’s first music release in two years, “Shirt” (Epic/Sony), begins its chart journey at No. 20.

With Midnights retaining top spot on the ARIA Albums Chart, TayTay beats a resurgent Beatles. The Fab Four reenter the survey at No. 2 with the classic 1966 album Revolver, thanks to a special reissue including five discs of outtakes, rehearsals and more.

The Beatles’ remarkable recording career has yielded 16 No. 1 albums in Australia and 27 No. 1 singles, ARIA reports.

There’s a psychedelic look about the latest albums chart, as King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard score three spots in the top 20, led by the No. 4 debut of Changes (KGLW/UMA), their Australian band’s 23rd LP. The prolific act also reenter at No. 6 with Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms And Lava (Universal) and Laminated Demin (VMA/UMA) debuts at No. 11.

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters’ hits retrospective The Essential (Sony), their first major release since the death earlier this year of drummer Taylor Hawkins, starts at No. 5; British record producer Fred Again bags a top 10 debut with Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022) (via Atlantic/Warner); and Sly Withers’ bows inside the top 10 with Overgrown (Dew Process/Universal), the Perth, Australia rock band’s third studio album. It’s new at No. 10.