Taylor Swift’s ‘All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)’ Soars In at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

Taylor Swift blasts in at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart with “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version).” The song, long considered a classic among her catalog, is from her new re-recorded LP, Red (Taylor’s Version), which concurrently launches at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Swift first released the song on her 2012 album Red, with that version having spent a week on the Hot 100, at No. 80, on the ranking dated Nov. 10, 2012.

With the updated recording, Swift scores her eighth Hot 100 No. 1.

The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data.

“All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” was released on Red (Taylor’s Version) Nov. 12 on Republic Records, via two versions on the set: its 5-minute, 29-second and 10-minute, 13-second versions, both of which are combined into one listing on Billboard‘s charts. (The song’s original 5-minute, 29-second 2012 version is tracked separately.)

As the song becomes the 1,132nd No. 1 in the Hot 100’s 63-year history, and the 58th to enter on top, let’s dig deeper into its coronation.

Streams, airplay & sales: “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” begins with 54.4 million U.S. streams, 286,000 radio airplay audience impressions and 57,800 downloads sold in the Nov. 12-18 tracking week, according to MRC Data.

The song was on sale in its first frame via its 5-minute, 29-second and 10-minute, 13-second versions; clean and acoustic versions of the longer iteration; and its 9-minute, 58-second “Sad Girl Autumn Version – Recorded at Long Pond Studios” (all of which contribute to the title’s chart totals).

Meanwhile, the 14-minute, 56-second “All Too Well: The Short Film,” directed by Swift and starring Dylan O’Brien, Sadie Sink and Swift, and which serves as the song’s official video, premiered Nov. 12. Swift also performed a nearly 10-minute version of the song, against a backdrop of the film, on the Nov. 13 episode NBC’s Saturday Night Live (technically on Nov. 14, beginning at 12:13 a.m. ET … a time not unnoticed by intrepid, and calendar-conscious, Swifties).

‘There we are again …’: Swift scores her eighth Hot 100 leader. Here’s a recap:

“We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” three weeks at No. 1, beginning Sept. 1, 2012

“Shake It Off,” four weeks, beginning Sept. 6, 2014

“Blank Space,” seven weeks, beginning Nov. 29, 2014

“Bad Blood,” feat. Kendrick Lamar, one week, June 6, 2015

“Look What You Made Me Do,” three weeks, beginning Sept. 16, 2017

“Cardigan,” one week, Aug. 8, 2020

“Willow,” one week, Dec. 26, 2020

“All Too Well (Taylor’s Version),” one week to-date, Nov. 27, 2021

Swift is the 20th artist, and seventh solo woman, in the Hot 100’s history with at least eight No. 1s. The Beatles lead all acts with 20 No. 1s, followed by Mariah Carey with 19.

30 career top 10s: “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” is also Swift’s 30th Hot 100 top 10, as she becomes just the sixth artist to reach the milestone.

Most Hot 100 Top 10s:

54, Drake

38, Madonna

34, The Beatles

31, Rihanna

30, Michael Jackson

30, Taylor Swift

No. 1 in streams & sales: “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” bounds in at No. 1 on both the Streaming Songs and Digital Song Sales charts. It’s Swift’s fifth leader on the former tally, pushing her past Cardi B for the most among women, and her record-extending 23rd No. 1 on the latter list.

As for the splits between the longer and shorter versions of the song over Nov. 12-18, streams and sales for the extended mixes dominated, accounting for 62% of all its clicks and 78% of all paid downloads (with the song’s 10-minute, 13-second and “Sad Girl Autumn” versions available for à la carte purchase in the tracking week only in Swift’s webstore).

(Perhaps unsurprisingly, given its length and no concentrated radio promotion, the song drew only a sampling of airplay in the tracking week, although four stations each played it, via a mix of durations, more than 10 times each: pop-formatted WPRO Providence, R.I. [16], WDJQ Canton, Ohio, WDJX Louisville, Ky. [12 each], and adult pop WWBX Boston [11].)

Record-extending Billboard 200 & Hot 100 debuts: Swift is the first artist to debut atop the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 simultaneously as many as three times. (The Billboard 200 began on March 24, 1956, and the Hot 100, on Aug. 4, 1958.)

Swift became the first act to swoop in with such a double when Folklore and “Cardigan” bowed atop the Billboard 200 and Hot 100, respectively, on Aug. 8, 2020. She repeated the feat with “Willow” and Evermore on Dec. 26, 2020.

BTS, Justin Bieber and Drake have scored one such simultaneous start each.

Longest Hot 100 No. 1: Given the (dominant) 10-minute, 13-second version of “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version),” the song can now be considered the longest No. 1 by run time in the Hot 100’s history. Don McLean’s “American Pie (Parts I & II),” at 8 minutes, 37 seconds, held the mark for nearly a half-century, dating to its first of four weeks at No. 1 in January 1972.

Ruling remakes: With the original “All Too Well” having charted on the Hot 100, at No. 80, for a week in November 2012, Swift notches the first No. 1 cover of a previously-charted Hot 100 hit (not counting samples or interpolations) in over 20 years, since Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, Mya and P!nk’s “Lady Marmalade” started its five-week rule on the June 2, 2001, survey. The original by Labelle led for a week in March 1975.

‘My old self again …’: Meanwhile, Swift is the first artist to send an update of an act’s own prior Hot 100 hit to No. 1 since Elton John, whose “Candle in the Wind 1997″/”Something About the Way You Look Tonight” dominated for 14 weeks in October 1997-January 1998. His live version of “Candle” rose to No. 6 in January 1988, after he’d first released its studio recording in 1973.

John also logged the prior such Hot 100 leader, when his live take of “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me,” with George Michael, reigned for a week in February 1992. John’s solo original studio version hit No. 2 in July 1974.

The original ‘All Too Well’: For comparison’s sake, the 2012 “All Too Well” drew 2.6 million streams (down 23%) and sold nearly 700 downloads (up 195%) in the Nov. 12-18 tracking week (with no radio plays detected among the over 1,300 stations that report to Billboard‘s Radio Songs chart).

As the song has won acclaim among Swift’s entire 15-year catalog, from journalists and fans alike, the original version has drawn 145.5 million U.S. streams, 1.6 million in radio airplay audience and 304,000 in sales to date.

Swift’s ninth Hot Country Songs No. 1: “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” concurrently crowns the Hot Country Songs chart, which uses the same multi-metric methodology as the Hot 100. It debuts as Swift’s ninth Hot Country Songs leader and her second this year, after “Love Story (Taylor’s Version)” roared in at No. 1 on the survey dated Feb. 27.

Adele’s “Easy on Me” dips to No. 2 on the Hot 100 after four weeks at No. 1. It descends to No. 3 after four weeks atop Streaming Songs, although with a 2% gain to 24.1 million streams; drops to No. 2 after two frames atop Digital Song Sales, surging by 70% to 24,800 sold; and holds at its No. 2 high on Radio Songs, up 9% to 84.8 million in radio reach, as it wins both the Hot 100’s top Sales and Airplay Gainer awards.

The song’s parent album, 30, was released Friday, Nov. 19, while Adele performed the ballad on CBS’ Adele: One Night Only, Nov. 14.

The single also hits No. 1 on the Adult Pop Airplay chart, where it becomes Adele’s sixth leader, as it tops Adult Contemporary for a third week.

The Kid LAROI and Bieber’s “Stay” slips 2-3 on the Hot 100, after seven weeks at No. 1, as it leads Radio Songs for a 10th week (86.9 million, down 3%).

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s “Industry Baby” retreats 3-4 on the Hot 100, after a week at No. 1, as it logs a 13th week atop both the multi-metric Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts.

“Smokin Out the Window” by Silk Sonic, the twosome of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, jumps 8-5 in its second week on the Hot 100, led by 23.8 million streams (up 13%) and 13.7 million in airplay audience (up 135%).

The collab (which contributes to the chart histories of both artists) is Mars’ 17th top five Hot 100 hit and Anderson .Paak’s second, after their “Leave the Door Open” spent two weeks at No. 1 in April-May. Both songs are from the pair’s album An Evening With Silk Sonic, which debuts at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

“Window” concurrently tops the multi-metric Hot R&B Songs chart for a second week.

Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” backtracks 4-6 on the Hot 100, after reaching No. 2, and his “Shivers” slides to No. 7 from its No. 5 high.

Rounding out the Hot 100’s top 10, Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” pushes 10-8 for a new best, as it leads the multi-metric Hot Rock & Alternative Songs and Hot Alternative Songs charts for a ninth week each; Doja Cat’s “Need to Know” keeps at No. 9 on the Hot 100, after hitting No. 8; and Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like” falls 7-10, after reaching No. 3.

