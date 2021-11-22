Taylor Swift’s ‘All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)’ Launches Atop Billboard Global Charts

Taylor Swift soars in at No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated Nov. 20) with “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version).” The song, long a fan and critical favorite among her catalog, is from her new re-recorded LP, Red (Taylor’s Version), which concurrently bows at No. 1 on the U.S.-based Billboard 200 albums chart.

Explore Explore Taylor Swift See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Plus, “Smokin Out the Window” by Silk Sonic, the tandem of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, hits the Global 200’s top 10, climbing to No. 8.

Billboard‘s two global charts, which began in September 2020 and recently marked their first year, rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by MRC Data. The Billboard Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the U.S.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

‘Well’ Done: Swift’s First Global 200 No. 1

Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” premieres at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200, as it drew 131.3 million streams and sold 41,700 downloads worldwide in the Nov. 12-18 tracking week, following its Nov. 12 release. The song opens with the seventh-biggest global streaming week for any title this year.

Swift scores her first Global 200 No. 1 over the chart’s 14-month history, among three top 10s. “Willow” debuted at its No. 2 peak in December 2020 and “Love Story (Taylor’s Version)” began at its No. 7 best this February.

Adele’s “Easy on Me” descends to No. 2 after four weeks atop the Billboard Global 200; The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” slips 2-3, after a record 11 weeks at No. 1; Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers” drops to No. 4 from its No. 3 high; and Elton John and Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)” keeps at its No. 5 best.

Elsewhere in the Global 200’s top 10, “Smokin Out the Window” by Silk Sonic, the twosome of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, advances 12-8 in its second week on the survey, with 47.2 million streams (up 16%) and 9,300 sold worldwide.

The collab is Mars and Anderson .Paak’s second Global 200 top 10 each, after their “Leave the Door Open” reached No. 2 in March. Both songs are from the pair’s album An Evening With Silk Sonic, which debuts at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

‘All Too Well’ Also Tops Global Excl. U.S.

Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” also bounds in atop the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, with 76.9 million streams and 10,300 sold in territories outside the U.S. in the Nov. 12-18 tracking week.

Swift achieves her highest Global Excl. U.S. rank and second top 10, after “Willow” debuted and peaked at No. 5 last December.

Adele’s “Easy on Me” retreats to No. 2 after four weeks in charge of the Global Excl. U.S. chart; The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” backtracks 2-3, after nine weeks atop the tally; CKay’s “Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)” descends 3-4, after reaching No. 2; and Elton John and Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)” repeats at No. 5, after hitting No. 4.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated Nov. 27) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (Nov. 23). For both charts, the top 100 titles are available to all readers on Billboard.com, while the complete 200-title rankings are visible on Billboard Pro, Billboard‘s subscription-based service. For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.