Taylor Swift Charts 26 Songs From ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ on Billboard Hot 100

Taylor Swift sends a staggering 26 songs onto the Billboard Hot 100 (dated Nov. 27), all from her new LP, Red (Taylor’s Version).

Swift bests the mark for the most simultaneously charted Hot 100 entries among women (18), a mark that she held solely since September 2019 until a week ago, when Summer Walker tied it.

Over the Hot 100’s 63-year history, Swift’s latest haul trails only Drake’s 27 titles on the July 14, 2018, tally (after the release of Scorpion).

In all such cases, a new album provided the spark for the acts’ Hot 100 invasions. This week, Red (Taylor’s Version) launches at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 605,000 equivalent album units earned in its first week, ending Nov. 18, according to MRC Data, becoming her 10th leader on the list. The set also scores the biggest sales week for an album in 2021: 369,000.

“All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” likewise premieres at No. 1 on the Hot 100. The track enters via two versions on the new LP: its 5-minute, 29-second and 10-minute, 13-second mixes, both of which are combined into one listing on Billboard‘s charts. The song earned a combined 54.4 million U.S. streams, 292,000 radio audience impressions and 57,800 downloads sold in its first week. Two versions of “State of Grace (Taylor’s Version)” from the new set are also combined into one Hot 100 listing.

Here’s a recap of Swift’s entries on the latest Nov. 27-dated Hot 100, all of which are debuts:

Rank, Title

No. 1, “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)”

No. 18, “State of Grace (Taylor’s Version)”

No. 22, “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)” feat. Chris Stapleton

No. 25, “Red (Taylor’s Version)”

No. 43, “Nothing New (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault),” feat. Phoebe Bridgers

No. 45, “Message in a Bottle (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)”

No. 46, “I Knew You Were Trouble (Taylor’s Version)”

No. 47, “Run (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault),” feat. Ed Sheeran

No. 51, “Better Man (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)”

No. 52, “22 (Taylor’s Version)”

No. 54, “Treacherous (Taylor’s Version)”

No. 55, “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together (Taylor’s Version)”

No. 59, “I Almost Do (Taylor’s Version)”

No. 61, “The Very First Night (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)”

No. 63, “Everything Has Changed (Taylor’s Version),” feat. Ed Sheeran

No. 66, “The Last Time (Taylor’s Version),” feat. Gary Lightbody

No. 67, “Stay Stay Stay (Taylor’s Version)”

No. 69, “Babe (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)”

No. 76, “Holy Ground (Taylor’s Version)”

No. 77, “Begin Again (Taylor’s Version)”

No. 79, “Forever Winter (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)”

No. 83, “The Moment I Knew (Taylor’s Version)”

No. 84, “The Lucky One (Taylor’s Version)”

No. 85, “Sad Beautiful Tragic (Taylor’s Version)”

No. 87, “Come Back…Be Here (Taylor’s Version)”

No. 90, “Starlight (Taylor’s Version)”

The 26 debuts sets a new record for the most single-week debuts by an artist in the Hot 100’s history.

The debuts also bring Swift’s career total to 164 charted Hot 100 entries, extending her record among women. She keeps in fourth place overall, after Drake (259), the Glee Cast (207) and Lil Wayne (178).

Plus, Swift’s four new top 40 entries lift Swift’s career total to 85. She passed Elvis Presley (whose career predated the Hot 100 by two years) for the third-best sum, after Drake (144) and Lil Wayne (87).

Further, “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” earns Swift her eighth Hot 100 No. 1 and 30th top 10, the latter mark tying her with Michael Jackson for the fifth-most, after Drake (54), Madonna (38), The Beatles (34) and Rihanna (31).

All charts dated Nov. 27 will update tomorrow (Nov. 23) on Billboard.com.