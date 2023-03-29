Taylor Swift Scores 189th Hot 100 Hit With ‘All of the Girls You Loved Before’

Taylor Swift’s four newly released songs make impacts on Billboard’s charts dated April 1.

Swift released four tracks March 17, timed to the kick-off that night of her The Eras Tour. Among them, “All of the Girls You Loved Before” launches at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking her 189th career entry on the chart, extending her record for the most among women.

Notably, Swift has now debuted at least one song on the Hot 100 each year since 2006, when she logged her first with “Tim McGraw,” on the chart dated that Sept. 23. Her uninterrupted 18-year run of debuts marks the longest active streak among all acts. (She made the cut in 2016 on the last day of that year: “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever [Fifty Shades Darker],” with Zayn, debuted that Dec. 31.)

Plus, Swift lifts her total to a record-extending 80 top 10s on the Digital Song Sales chart, while her “If This Was a Movie (Taylor’s Version)” premieres at No. 1 on Country Digital Song Sales. With the original having ruled in 2011, the composition is the first to have led the list via two versions.

Swift Up to 189 Hot 100 Hits

Swift’s “All of the Girls You Loved Before,” originally recorded during sessions for her 2019 album Lover, soars onto the Hot 100 at No. 12, with 15.3 million official U.S. streams, 1.2 million in airplay audience (even as it’s not being actively promoted to radio) and 17,500 sold March 17-23, according to Luminate.

Swift swells her career count to 189 Hot 100 entries.

Most Hot 100 Hits:

293, Drake

207, Glee Cast

189, Taylor Swift

184, Lil Wayne

160, Future

141, Kanye West

133, Lil Baby

125, Nicki Minaj

114, Chris Brown

109, Elvis Presley (with the legend’s career having pre-dated the Hot 100’s Aug. 4, 1958, inception)

105, Justin Bieber

105, Jay-Z

As previously reported, “Girls” also enters at No. 10 on the Billboard Global 200 chart.

Swift First to 80 Digital Song Sales Top 10s

All four newly-released Swift songs start in the top 10 of the Digital Song Sales chart.

Beyond “Girls” at No. 2, Swift debuts with “If This Was a Movie (Taylor’s Version)” (No. 4; 11,300 sold), “Safe & Sound (Taylor’s Version),” with Joy Williams and John Paul White (No. 5; 11,200 sold), and “Eyes Open (Taylor’s Version)” (No. 6; 10,900 sold).

Swift becomes the first act with as many as 80 Digital Song Sales top 10s.

Most Digital Song Sales Top 10s:

80, Taylor Swift

57, Drake

49, Nicki Minaj

42, Justin Bieber

39, Eminem

36, Lil Wayne

36, Rihanna

32, BTS

27, Kanye West

26, Ariana Grande

25, Lady Gaga

Swift’s Hit ‘Movie’ Reboot

Meanwhile, Swift’s “If This Was a Movie (Taylor’s Version)” opens at No. 1 on Country Digital Song Sales. With the original having led for a week in November 2011, the composition is the first to have topped the tally via two versions.

The re-recording is additionally Swift’s record-padding 19th Country Digital Song Sales No. 1.

Most Country Digital Song Sales No. 1s: