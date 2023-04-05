Taylor Swift Ties for the 10th-Most Top 10 Hits on the Radio Songs Chart With ‘Lavender Haze’

Taylor Swift enters into a tie for the 10th-most top 10 hits in the history of Billboard’s all-format Radio Songs chart, as “Lavender Haze” lifts from No. 11 to No. 10 on the tally dated April 8.

The song, released on Republic Records, becomes Swift’s 17th Radio Songs top 10, gaining by 3% to 46.2 million in audience March 24-30, according to Luminate.

“Lavender Haze” is the second Radio Songs top 10 from Swift’s album Midnights, after “Anti-Hero” became her ninth No. 1, ruling for five weeks in December-January. She’s tied for the fourth-most leaders on the list (which began in December 1990). Swift scored her first top 10, “Love Story,” and followed with her first No. 1, “You Belong With Me,” both in 2009.

Here’s a recap of the other acts with the most Radio Songs top 10s:

30, Rihanna

24, Drake

23, Mariah Carey

21, Justin Bieber

20, Lil Wayne

19, Beyoncé

18, Chris Brown

18, Maroon 5

18, Bruno Mars

17, Ariana Grande

17, Jay-Z

17, Ludacris

17, P!nk

17, T-Pain

17, Taylor Swift

17, Usher

“Lavender Haze” concurrently holds at its No. 5 highs on both Adult Pop Airplay and Pop Airplay. It became Swift’s record-tying 27th top 10 on the former ranking and 20th on the latter.

On the all-genre, multi-metric Billboard Hot 100, the song debuted at its No. 2 high on the Nov. 5, 2022, chart – as one of 10 tracks from Midnights in the tier that week, as Swift became the first artist ever to infuse the entire top 10 in a single week.

In addition to its radio audience, “Lavender Haze” drew 9.6 million streams and sold 1,400 downloads in the latest tracking week.