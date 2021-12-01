Tasha Layton & Jonathan Nelson Notch First No. 1s on Christian, Gospel Airplay Charts

Tasha Layton lands her first No. 1 on Billboard‘s Christian Airplay chart as “Look What You’ve Done” rises to the top of the Dec. 4-dated list. In the tracking week ending Nov. 28, the single drew 6.3 million audience impressions, according to MRC Data.

Layton, originally from Pauline, S.C., and now based in Nashville, co-wrote the empowerment anthem with AJ Pruis, Keith Everette Smith and Matthew West.

“Seeing ‘Look What You’ve Done’ go to No. 1 is a testament to how many people are connecting with this song, and for that I am so very grateful,” Layton tells Billboard. “I think what resonates with listeners is that it could be anyone’s story, even though it’s very personal for me. In this way, it’s not just my song … it’s everyone’s.”

“Look” is Layton’s fourth Christian Airplay entry, a sum that includes an additional top 10, “Into the Sea (It’s Gonna Be OK),” which hit No. 9 in October 2020. Her first charted title, “Love Lifting Me,” reached No. 23 in March 2019, and “Comfort and Joy” peaked at No. 36 last December.

NELSON ‘MANIFEST’S FIRST LEADER On Gospel Airplay, Jonathan Nelson achieves his first No. 1 with “Manifest,” featuring John McClure and Purpose.

Nelson, based in Baltimore, leads in his 10th Gospel Airplay visit, after tallying two top 10s: his initial entry, “My Name Is Victory,” featuring Purpose, peaked at No. 4 in December 2008 and solo follow-up “Expect the Great” reached No. 5 in December 2010.

McClure, in his first Gospel Airplay appearance, finished fifth on BET’s talent competition Sunday Best in 2012. Backing choir Purpose scores its first leader in its second chart ascent.

YE’S FOURTH No. 1 Plus, Ye (Kanye West) earns his fourth No. 1 on the streaming-, airplay- and sales-based Hot Christian Songs and Hot Gospel Songs charts, as “Praise God” rises from No. 2 on both tallies. The track drew 5.3 million U.S. streams and sold 1,200 downloads in the Nov. 19-25 tracking week.

The track, from Ye’s second faith-based album, Donda, follows the set’s “Hurricane,” which dominated both charts for 12 weeks after entering each at the summit in September. The LP’s deluxe edition arrived Nov. 14, following the Aug. 29 release of its original version.

Ye’s second leader on the surveys, “Wash Us in the Blood,” featuring Travis Scott, led Hot Christian Songs for two weeks and Hot Gospel Songs for eight frames following No. 1 starts on both surveys in July 2020. His first leader, “Follow God,” racked up 41 weeks at No. 1 on Hot Gospel Songs and eight atop Hot Christian Songs, dating to its debut at the top of both charts in November 2019.

Donda leads Top Christian Albums and Top Gospel Albums for a 13th week, encompassing its entire run so far on each ranking. It earned 28,000 equivalent album units in the tracking week. The LP started atop both charts, as well as the all-genre Billboard 200, dated Sept. 11 with 309,000 units, marking the biggest week on Top Christian Albums and Top Gospel Albums since the lists adopted a units-based methodology in February 2017.