TALK Scores His First Adult Alternative Airplay No. 1 With ‘Run Away to Mars’

TALK achieves the first new No. 1 of 2023 on Billboard’s Adult Alternative Airplay chart with “Run Away to Mars,” which lifts from No. 2 to the top of the Jan. 28-dated survey.

“Mars” is also TALK’s first No. 1 on a Billboard chart, notched in the Canadian solo artist’s first appearance on the airplay ranking.

The song was released on DOOGOOD/Range/Capitol Records.

TALK is the latest act to score a first No. 1 on Adult Alternative Airplay, after Rosa Linn‘s “Snap” ruled for seven weeks beginning in October. Like TALK, Linn crowned the tally in her first appearance and was initially aided by TikTok virality.

Concurrently, “Mars” ranks at No. 8, after rising as high as No. 6 in December, on Alternative Airplay. On the all-rock-format, audience-based Rock & Alternative Airplay chart, the song ascends 12-11 with 2.5 million audience impressions, up 3%, according to Luminate.

“Mars” has also hit No. 22 on the multimetric Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart, in September. On the most recently published, Jan. 21-dated ranking, it places at No. 31, with 1.3 million official U.S. streams and 1,000 downloads sold in addition to its radio success.

“Mars” is currently a standalone single. TALK released an EP, Talk to Me, in November 2021.

All charts dated Jan. 28 will update on Billboard.com Tuesday, Jan. 24.