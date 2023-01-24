Hot 100 First-Timers: TAEYANG & Jimin Each Score First Solo Hit With ‘Vibe’

South Korean singer-songwriters TAEYANG and Jimin each make their first solo visit to the Billboard Hot 100, as their new collaboration “Vibe” debuts at No. 76 on the chart dated Jan. 28.

“Vibe,” released Jan. 13 via THE BLACK LABEL/Interscope Records, opens with 4.2 million official streams and 20,000 downloads sold in the United States in the week ending Jan. 19, according to Luminate. It debuts at No. 1 on World Digital Song Sales and No. 2 on the all-genre Digital Song Sales chart, as well as in the top 10 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. survey.

TAEYANG (real name: Dong Young-bae) and Jimin (Park Ji-min) are both longstanding hitmakers on Billboard’s charts. TAEYANG, also a member of the K-pop group BIG BANG, notched his first solo entry in July 2010, when “Wedding Dress” debuted on World Digital Song Sales (before peaking at No. 3). He’s scored 14 total solo tracks on World Digital Song Sales, including 10 top 10s and two No. 1s: “Good Boy,” with GD, in 2014, and now “Vibe.” He’s also sent three albums onto the World Albums chart: Solar (No. 14 peak in 2010), Rise (No. 1, 2014) and White Night (No. 1, 2017). Rise also reached No. 112 on the Billboard 200.

BIG BANG, with TAEYANG as a member, has charted 31 songs on World Digital Song Sales, including 26 top 10s and five No. 1s: “Loser” (2015), “Bang Bang Bang” (2015), “Let’s Not Fall in Love” (2015), “Flower Road” (2018) and “Still Life” (2022). BIG BANG has posted four titles on World Albums: Tonight (No. 3, 2011), Alive (No. 4, 2012), Special Edition ‘Still Alive’ (No. 3, 2012) and Made (No. 1, 2016). Alive also reached No. 150 on the Billboard 200, while Made peaked at No. 172. Tonight earned BIG BANG its first chart appearance when it debuted at No. 3 on World Albums and No. 7 on Heatseekers Albums in March 2011.

As for Jimin, “Vibe” earns the BTS member his first career solo Hot 100 hit. BTS has tallied 26 entries, since 2017, including 10 top 10s and six No. 1s: “Dynamite” (2020), “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat),” with Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo (2020), “Life Goes On” (2020), “Butter” (2021), “Permission To Dance” (2021) and “My Universe,” with Coldplay (2021). BTS also amassed 15 albums on the Billboard 200, including six No. 1s: Love Yourself: Tear (2018), Love Yourself: Answer (2018), Map of the Soul: Persona (2019), Map of the Soul: 7 (2020), Be (2020) and Proof (2022).

BTS made its first Billboard chart appearance in 2013, when “No More Dreams” debuted at No. 14 on World Digital Song Sales (before climbing to No. 2 seven years later). Since then, the group has broken numerous records, including the most Hot 100 No. 1 debuts among groups (five) and the most top 10 debuts among groups (nine). BTS notched its six Hot 100 leaders to-date over just a year and a month in 2020-21, the quickest accumulation of six since The Beatles earned six over a year and two weeks in 1964-66.

Outside BTS, Jimin has tallied one solo entry on Billboard’s charts: his collaboration with HA SUNG WOON, “With You,” spent a week at No. 1 on Digital Song Sales last May. It also reached No. 14 on Global Excl. U.S. and No. 19 on the Billboard Global 200.

Jimin is now the seventh member of BTS – encompassing all the group’s members – to score a solo entry on the Hot 100. J-Hope first earned the honor in October 2019 with “Chicken Noodle Soup,” featuring Becky G (No. 81 peak), and Suga, V, Jung Kook, JIN, RM and now Jimin have all since followed.

Here’s a look at every song by a BTS member to chart on the Hot 100, listed chronologically:

Artist Billing, Title (Peak Position; Peak Date):

J-Hope feat. Becky G, “Chicken Noodle Soup” (No. 81; Oct. 12, 2019)

Agust D (SUGA’s alternate billing), “Daechwita” (No. 76; June 6, 2020)

Juice WRLD & Suga, “Girl of My Dreams” (No. 29; Dec. 25, 2021)

V, “Christmas Tree” (No. 79; Jan. 8, 2022)

Jung Kook, “Stay Alive” (No. 95; Feb. 26, 2022)

PSY feat. Suga, “That That” (No. 80; May 14, 2022)

Charlie Puth feat. Jung Kook, “Left and Right” (No. 22; July 9, 2022)

J-Hope, “More” (No. 82; July 16, 2022)

J-Hope, “Arson” (No. 96; July 30, 2022)

JIN, “The Astronaut” (No. 51; Nov. 12, 2022)

RM with Youjeen, “Wild Flower” (No. 83; Dec. 17, 2022)

TAEYANG feat. Jimin, “Vibe” (No. 76; Jan. 28, 2023)