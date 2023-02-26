SZA’s ‘SOS’ Makes It 10 Weeks at No. 1 on Billboard 200

SZA’s SOS enters even more rarer air, as the set collects its 10th nonconsecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated March 4). Since 2010, only eight albums have notched at least 10 weeks atop the list, including SOS. The last to do so was Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti, with 13 nonconsecutive weeks in 2022. The last album by a woman with 10 weeks at No. 1 was Adele’s 25, with 10 nonconsecutively in 2015-16.

In the latest chart’s tracking week, ending Feb. 23, SOS earned 87,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. (down 7%), according to Luminate.

Also in the top 10 of the new Billboard 200, P!nk claims her ninth top 10-charting effort, as her latest studio album, Trustfall, lands at No. 2.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units, compiled by Luminate. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album. The new March 4, 2023-dated chart will be posted in full on Billboard‘s website on Tuesday (Feb. 28). For all chart news, follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Of SOS’ 87,000 equivalent album units earned in the week ending Feb. 23, SEA units comprise 86,000 (down 7%, equaling 118.39 million on-demand official streams of the set’s tracks), album sales comprise 500 (down 21%) and TEA units comprise 500 (down 8%).

The last R&B/hip-hop album with at least 10 weeks atop the list was Drake’s Views, which 13 nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 (May 21-Oct. 8, 2016). SOS has the most weeks at No. 1 for an R&B/hip-hop album by a woman, or an R&B album by a woman, since Mariah Carey’s self-titled debut spent 11 weeks, all consecutively, at No. 1 in 1991. (Honorable mention to the Whitney Houston-led soundtrack to The Bodyguard, which logged 20 nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 in 1992-93. The 12-track album has six songs by Houston and six songs by other artists.) SOS has the most weeks at No. 1 for any R&B album since The Bodyguard’s 20-week reign. (R&B/hip-hop and R&B albums are defined as those that have hit or are eligible for Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top R&B Albums charts, respectively.)

P!nk’s Trustfall debuts at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, giving the star her ninth top 10-charting album. The new effort, her first studio release since the chart-topping Hurts 2B Human in 2019, bows with 74,500 equivalent album units earned. Of that sum, album sales comprise 59,000, SEA units comprise 12,500 (equaling 16.61 million official on-demand streams of the set’s songs) and TEA units comprise 3,000.

Trustfall was preceded by the single “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” which marked P!nk’s 30th hit on the Pop Airplay chart, 19th top 10 on the Adult Pop Airplay list and 35th entry on the Billboard Hot 100.

Five former No. 1s are next on the Billboard 200: Taylor Swift’s Midnights (a non-mover at No. 3; 54,000 equivalent album units earned, down 11%), Metro Boomin’s Heroes & Villains (6-4; 47,000 units, up 7%), Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album (4-5; 44,000 units, down 1%), Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti (5-6; 41,000 units, down 7%), and Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss (a non-mover at No. 7; 38,000 units, down 6%) round out the top seven.

Zach Bryan’s American Heartbreak climbs 11-8 with 28,000 equivalent album units earned (down 6%), while Rihanna’s chart-topping ANTI falls 8-9 with 27,000 units (down 24%) and Harry Styles’ former leader Harry’s House dips 9-10 with 27,000 units (down 19%).

