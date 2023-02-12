SZA’s ‘SOS’ Jumps Back to No. 1 for Eighth Week Atop Billboard 200 Chart

SZA’s SOS jumps back to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated Feb. 18), collecting an eighth nonconsecutive week atop the list. It earned 100,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Feb. 9 (up less than 1%), according to Luminate.

The last album by a woman with eight weeks at No. 1 was Taylor Swift’s Folklore, more than two years ago, as it notched its eighth and final week atop the list on the chart dated Oct. 31, 2020.

Also in the top 10 on the new Billboard 200, Shania Twain captures her sixth top 10-charting album, as her latest studio effort, Queen of Me, debuts at No. 10.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units, compiled by Luminate. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album. The new Feb. 18, 2023-dated chart will be posted in full on Billboard‘s website on Tuesday (Feb. 14). For all chart news, follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Of SOS’ 100,000 equivalent album units earned in the week ending Feb. 9, SEA units comprise 99,000 (up less than 1%, equaling 135.4 million on-demand official streams of the set’s tracks), album sales comprise 500 (up 2%) and TEA units comprise 500 (up 8%). SOS has yet to be released for sale on any configuration other than a digital download album.

The last R&B/hip-hop album with at least eight weeks atop the list was Drake’s Views, which 13 nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 (May 21-Oct. 8, 2016). SOS has the most weeks at No. 1 for an R&B/hip-hop album by a woman, or an R&B album by a woman, since Mariah Carey’s Music Box spent eight nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 in late 1993 and early 1994. SOS has the most weeks at No. 1 for an R&B album by any act since Usher‘s Confessions ruled for nine nonconsecutive weeks in 2004.

R&B/hip-hop and R&B albums are defined as those that have hit or are eligible for Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top R&B Albums charts, respectively.

Four former No. 1s trail SZA, as Swift’s Midnights rises 3-2 (62,000 equivalent album units; down 9%), TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION falls 1-3 (48,000; down 70%), Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album climbs 6-4 (46,000; up 8%) and Metro Boomin’s Heroes & Villains dips 4-5 (nearly 46,000; down 3%).

The Weeknd’s The Highlights vaults 41-6 with 45,000 equivalent album units earned (up 207%). The best-of effort contains such hits as “Blinding Lights” and the resurgent “Die for You” (from The Weeknd’s studio albums After Hours and Starboy, respectively). On the new chart, the TEA and SEA units for those songs contribute to The Highlights, as a song’s activity is assigned to the artist’s album with the most traditional album sales in a week. (The Highlights sold nearly 1,000 copies in the latest tracking week, while After Hours and Starboy each sold under 1,000.) A week ago, the TEA and SEA for the songs were directed to After Hours and Starboy, respectively, as they outsold The Highlights that week.

Bad Bunny’s chart-topping Un Verano Sin Ti rises 8-7 with 45,000 equivalent album units earned (up 16%), while Drake and 21 Savage’s former leader Her Loss falls 5-8 with 43,000 (down 2%).

Harry Styles’ former No. 1 Harry’s House returns to the top 10, climbing 13-9 (38,000; up 51%), following its win for album of the year at the Grammy Awards (Feb. 5). The set also took home the trophy for best pop vocal album, while Styles additionally performed on the show, singing the set’s single “As It Was.”

Twain closes out the top 10 of the new Billboard 200, as her latest studio album, Queen of Me, debuts at No. 10 with 38,000 equivalent album units earned. Of that sum, album sales comprise 34,000; SEA units comprise 3,500 (equaling 4.92 million official on-demand streams of the set’s tracks) and TEA units comprise 500. Twain previously visited the top 10 with Now (No. 1 in 2017), Greatest Hits (No. 2; 2004), Up! (No. 1, 2002), Come On Over (No. 2, 1997) and The Woman In Me (No. 5, 1996).

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes a thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling the weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious or unverifiable is removed, using established criteria, before final chart calculations are made and published.