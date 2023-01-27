SZA Ousts Taylor Swift From Australia’s Chart Summit

Miley Cyrus extends her reign over Australia’s singles chart with “Flowers” (via Columbia/Sony), as SZA ends Taylor Swift’s long stay at the summit of the national albums survey.

On the latest ARIA Chart, published Jan. 27, SZA’s sophomore album SOS (RCA/Sony) rises 2-1, for its first stint in the penthouse. SZA’s good fortune comes at the expense of Swift, whose Midnights (Universal) switches places, down 2-1, ending a streak of six consecutive weeks at the top.

The top new entry on the fresh survey belongs to Maneskin, the Italian winners of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, with Rush (Epic/Sony), their third studio album. It’s new at No. 27, and is the only collection to make its debut in the latest ARIA Top 50.

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” doesn’t wilt on the ARIA Singles Chart. The first single from the U.S. pop star’s forthcoming eighth album Endless Summer Vacation, “Flowers” enters a second-straight week at No. 1.

Endless Summer Vacation is due out March 10.

According to ARIA, Cyrus can now boast membership of an “elite club,” putting her in a rare winner’s circle of parents and their children to both lead the ARIA Chart.

Miley’s dad Billy Ray Cyrus scored an ARIA title back in 1992 with “Achy Breaky Heart,” while Frank and Nancy Sinatra; John Lennon and Julian Lennon; and Nat King Cole and Natalie Cole are all card-carrying members of the club.

The top new entry on the latest frame has had a 12-year gestation. Miguel’s 2011 release “Sure Thing” (Sony) arrives at No. 15 on the ARIA Singles Chart, after going viral on TikTok. The track recently vaulted 143-69 on the Billboard Global 200 and debuted on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. at No. 134. Both appearances mark the U.S. singer’s first appearances on the global surveys, which launched in 2020.

Finally, Sabrina Carpenter has a top 40 hit in the land Down Under with the U.S. artist’s “Nonsense” (Island/Universal), new at No. 22. The single, on which Carpenter sings about feeling so flustered around a love interest that she gets tongue-tied, started going viral on TikTok in recent weeks.