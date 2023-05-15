SZA’s ‘Kill Bill’ Ties ‘Old Town Road’ for No. 1 Record on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart

Nearly five months after it staked out a first week at No. 1 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, SZA’s “Kill Bill” captures the ultimate prize: With a 20th week at the summit, it matches Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, for the longest run at No. 1 in the list’s history.

The singer achieves the history-equaling feat on the chart dated May 20. “Kill Bill” once again vanquishes its competition, despite drops in all three metrics – streaming, radio airplay and sales – that contribute to the list’s calculations. “Bill” posted 20.3 million official streams in the United States in the latest tracking week (May 5 – 11), according to Luminate, a 5% drop from the week prior, but enough to win a 19th week at No. 1 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Streaming Songs chart. Radio airplay audience, too, sheds 5%, down to 78 million in total audience impressions, as “Bill” reverses 3-4 on the all-genre Radio Songs chart. Sales, meanwhile, backtrack to 1,000 copies sold in the most recent tracking period, a 12% slide that prompts a 6-7 dip on R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales.

As “Kill Bill” ascends to share the gold medal, here’s an updated look at the champs with the most weeks at No. 1 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs since the list became an all-encompassing genre survey in 1958:

Most Weeks at No. 1 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs:

20, “Kill Bill,” SZA, 2022-23

20, “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus, 2019

18, “Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow, 2021-22

18, “One Dance,” Drake feat. WizKid & Kyla, 2016

16, “Blurred Lines,” Robin Thicke feat. T.I. + Pharrell, 2013

15, “Be Without You,” Mary J. Blige, 2006

“Kill Bill” began its reign on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs on the chart dated Dec. 24, 2022, and, through its first 22 weeks on the list, has only been evicted from the top spot twice – one week each by The Weeknd and Ariana Grande’s “Die for You” and Drake’s “Search and Rescue.” The juggernaut has aligned with the similar domination for its parent album, SOS, which has spent 19 weeks at No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, the most ever by any album by a woman.

Looking ahead, initial signs point to “Kill Bill” having a strong chance to achieve an unprecedented 21st leading week on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs. The single has a healthy lead above the current runner-up, Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage’s “Creepin,” which, like “Bill” is receding from its peak. The new No. 3, though, Toosii’s “Favorite Song,” is making rapid gains, potentially setting up the new Hot 100 top 10 hit as the likeliest challenger to SZA’s reign.