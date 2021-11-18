Summer Walker Tops Hot 100 Songwriters Chart for First Time

Checking off another first for Summer Walker on Billboard‘s charts, she hits No. 1 on the Hot 100 Songwriters chart (dated Nov. 20), leading for the first time thanks to 18 songwriting credits on the latest Billboard Hot 100.

All 18 songs are on Walker’s new LP Still Over It, which bounds in as her first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 166,000 equivalent album units, according to MRC Data. She ties Taylor Swift for the most simultaneously charted entries on the Hot 100 in a single week among female recording artists.

“No Love,” which Walker co-wrote with SZA (the track’s featured artist), Sonni and FORTHENIGHT, leads at No. 13, driven by 20.2 million U.S. streams in the tracking week.

Here’s a look at all 18 of Walker’s songwriting credits on the current Hot 100.

Rank, Artist Billing, Title (co-writers in addition to Walker):

No. 13, “No Love,” with SZA (SZA, Sonni, FORTHENIGHT)

No. 25, “Bitter,” with Cardi B (London on da Track, Arsenio Archer, Boobie, Sean Garrett, Derez De’Shon, Cardi B)

No. 33, “Ex for a Reason,” with JT (London on da Track, BuddahBless, Boobie, Sean Garrett, Nija Charles, JT)

No. 41, “Throw It Away” London on da Track, Hitmaka, Chrishan, Jozzy, Nija Charles, OG Parker, Xeryus, Boobie, Tee Romano, Avant, Steve Huff)

No. 44, “Reciprocate” (London on da Track, Arsenio Archer, Boobie)

No. 45, “Toxic,” feat. Lil Durk (Lil Durk, Moreno Gijsbers, Dreamlife Beats, Dylan Graham)

No. 48, “Unloyal,” with Ari Lennox (Ari Lennox, London on da Track, Remey Williams, SlimWay, Boobie)

No. 49, “Constant Bulls**t” (London on da Track, Dijon Stylez, Sean Garrett, Boobie)

No. 50, “You Don’t Know Me” (SlimWay)

No. 52, “Insane” (London on da Track, SlimWay, Remey Williams, Roark Bailey)

No. 54, “Circus” (London on da Track, Brian Bates, Boobie, Roark Bailey, Taylor Hill)

No. 56, “4th Baby Mama” (Nineteen85, SlimWay, Moreno Gijsbers, Daniel Guerrero, Roy Hamilton, No I.D, Tyrell Bing)

No. 59, “Switch a N*gga Out” (Cue Sheet)

No. 60, “Closure” (London on da Track, JustAcoustic, Remey Williams, Roark Bailey, Johnta Austin, Boobie)

No. 68, “Session 33”

No. 73, “Screwin,” with Omarion (London on da Track, Boobie, Sean Garrett, Coop The Truth, Omarion, Tone Deaf, DJ Camper)

No. 76, “Broken Promises”

No. 77, “Dat Right There” with Pharrell Williams & The Neptunes (Pharrell Williams, Chad Hugo, Sean Garrett)

Walker also crowns the R&B/Hip-Hop Songwriters chart for the first time, as she infuses the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs survey with 19 entries as both a recording artist and writer.

On the Hot 100 Producers chart, Dr. Luke leads for a third week, powered by his credits on Doja Cat’s “Need to Know,” Doja Cat and The Weeknd’s “You Right” and Latto’s “Big Energy,” at Nos. 9, 19, and 86 on the Hot 100, respectively.

The weekly Hot 100 Songwriters and Hot 100 Producers charts are based on total points accrued by a songwriter and producer, respectively, for each attributed song that appears on the Hot 100; plus, genre-based songwriter and producer charts follow the same methodology based on corresponding “Hot”-named genre charts. As with Billboard’s yearly recaps, multiple writers or producers split points for each song equally (and the dividing of points will lead to occasional ties on rankings).

The full Hot 100 Songwriters and Hot 100 Producers charts, in addition to the full genre rankings, can be found on Billboard.com.