Summer Walker Hits No. 1 on Artist 100 Chart for First Time, Thanks to ‘Still Over It’ Debut

Summer Walker re-enters the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Nov. 20) at No. 1 to become the top musical act in the U.S. for the first time, thanks to the opening week of her new album, Still Over It.

The set soars in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 166,000 equivalent album units, according to MRC Data, becoming her first leader on the list. It’s also the first R&B album by a woman to reign since Solange’s A Seat at the Table in October 2016.

Explore Explore Summer Walker See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Meanwhile, Still Over It earned 201.1 million streams for its songs in its opening week, marking the biggest streaming week ever in the U.S. for an R&B album by a woman.

On the Billboard Hot 100, Walker ties Taylor Swift for the most simultaneously charted titles among women, with 18, all from Still Over It, led by “No Love,” with SZA, at No. 13.

ABBA re-enters the Artist 100 at No. 2, reaching a new high on the strength of the Swedish pop legends’ first LP in 40 years, Voyage. The LP launches at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 (82,000 units), marking the group’s first top 10. The set sold 78,000 copies, marking the largest sales week for an album by a group this year, as it opens atop the Top Album Sales chart.

Ed Sheeran, Adele and Drake round out the Artist 100’s top five at Nos. 3, 4 and 5, respectively.

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay, streaming and social media fan interaction to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.

For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.