Stray Kids Hold Top 5 of Hot Trending Songs Chart After ‘The Sound’ Album Announcement

Songs from Stray Kids’ upcoming album The Sound reach Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart, powered by Twitter, dated Jan. 28, led by the title track at No. 1.

Billboard’s Hot Trending charts, powered by Twitter, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard’s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday, with the latest tracking period running Jan. 13-19.

The tracklist of The Sound was announced Jan. 15, featuring multiple newly released songs in addition to Japanese-language versions of previously debuted tracks like “CASE 143,” “CHILL” and more.

“THE SOUND” leads the way on the Jan. 28 chart as fans discuss the anticipated album, due Feb. 22, with its music holding down the entire top five; the title track is followed by “DLMLU,” “Novel,” “Battle Ground” and “Lost Me” at Nos. 2-5, respectively.

The top non-Stray Kids song comes courtesy of Trippie Redd, whose “Mansion Musik,” the lead track from his new album of the same name, drops in at No. 6. Released Jan. 20, the album features guest appearances from Travis Scott, Lil Durk, Future, Lil Baby and more, and its full impact on the Billboard charts will take place upon the Feb. 4-dated tallies covering the week of Jan. 20-26.

Metallica’s “Screaming Suicide,” the latest taste of the rockers’ upcoming new album 72 Seasons (April 14), arrives at No. 7 after its Jan. 19 premiere.

