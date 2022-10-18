Stray Kids Return to No. 1 on Artist 100 Chart Thanks to ‘MAXIDENT’ Debut

Stray Kids re-enter the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Oct. 22) at No. 1, returning as the top musical act in the U.S. for a second total week, thanks to the group’s new LP MAXIDENT.

The set blasts in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 117,000 equivalent album units earned, according to Luminate. It’s the group’s second leader on the chart, after mini album ODDINARY in April. Album sales comprise 110,000 of MAXIDENT‘s total sum, the fourth-largest sales week of any album this year.

Stray Kids are the third K-pop group to rule the Artist 100 for multiple weeks, dating to the chart’s 2014 inception, after BTS (21 total weeks) and BLACKPINK (two). Two additional K-pop acts have hit No. 1: SuperM and TWICE. Stray Kids first topped the chart for a week in April.

Notably, Stray Kids have now re-entered the Artist 100 at No. 1 on two occasions. The act is the sixth to re-enter at the summit as many as two times, after Bon Jovi, Eminem, Kanye West, Kenny Chesney and Slipknot.

Elsewhere on the Artist 100, Beyoncé bounds 24-2 thanks to the wide vinyl release of her former Billboard 200 No. 1 Renaissance. The album rises 6-3 on the Billboard 200 with 75,000 units, up 145%, as it sold 45,000 on vinyl and rebounds for a second week at No. 1 on the Vinyl Albums chart.

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.