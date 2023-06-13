Stray Kids Return to No. 1 on Artist 100 Chart Thanks to ‘5-STAR’ Album

Stray Kids surge from No. 97 to No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated June 17), returning as the top musical act in the United States for a third total week on top, thanks to the group’s new album 5-STAR.

The set, released June 2 via JYP/Imperial/Republic Records, debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 249,500 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending June 8, according to Luminate. That’s the fourth-largest week, by units earned, for any album in 2023 so far.

Stray Kids earn their third Billboard 200 No. 1, after Oddinary and Maxident, both in 2022.

Of the new title’s 249,500 units, 235,000 were in album sales. Like many K-pop releases, the CD edition of 5-STAR was issued in collectible CD packages (18 total, including exclusives for Barnes & Noble, Target, Walmart and a signed edition in the group’s webstore), each containing a standard set of bonus items and randomized elements (photo cards, mini posters, sticker sets, photo books). There were also four alternative digital versions of the album, sold only in the act’s webstore, each containing the base song tracklist, but with alternative covers and bonus voice memos from individual members of the eight-member group, each selling for $6.99.

Dating to the Artist 100’s launch in 2014, Stray Kids are just the second K-pop act to spend at least three weeks at No. 1. BTS has logged 21 weeks on top (the fourth-most among all acts).

Elsewhere on the Artist 100, Jelly Roll jumps 15-4, reaching the top 10 for the first time thanks to his new LP Whitsitt Chapel. The set, released through Bailee & Buddy/Broken Bow/BMG/BBMG, debuts at No. 1 on Top Rock & Alternative Albums, No. 2 on Top Country Albums and No. 3 on the Billboard 200 (90,000 units), all career bests. The Billboard cover star previously spent a record 28 weeks on the Emerging Artist chart.

Plus, ENHYPEN re-enters the Artist 100 at No. 5, a new best, thanks to the group’s new EP Dark Blood. The set, released via Be:Lift Lab/Geffen/IGA, debuts at a career-high No. 4 on the Billboard 200 (88,000 units); the act previously hit the top 10 (No. 6) in August 2022 with the EP Manifesto: Day 1.

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.

Additional reporting by Keith Caulfield.