Stray Kids Rule Artist 100 Chart for First Time, Thanks to ‘Oddinary’ Debut

South Korea’s Stray Kids re-enter the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated April 2) at No. 1 to become the top musical act in the U.S. for the first time, thanks to their new hit EP, Stray Kids Mini Album: Oddinary.

The set launches at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, with 110,000 equivalent album units, and Top Album Sales, via 103,000 in album sales, according to Luminate, formerly MRC Data, earning the group its first No. 1 on each chart. It’s also the first title to debut atop the rankings simultaneously since Adele’s 30 in December.

Explore Explore Stray Kids See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Notably, the sales sum marks the largest for an album in a week so far in 2022.

Stray Kids — who joined Billboard via Twitter Spaces on Monday (March 28), where they found out about their No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 –– are the fourth K-pop act to hit No. 1 on the Artist 100, which began in 2014, joining BTS (20 total weeks at No. 1), BLACKPINK and SuperM (one week each).

Elsewhere in the Artist 100’s top 10, the late Juice WRLD jumps 29-6 thanks to the deluxe reissue of his LP Fighting Demons. The set, now with three additional tracks, surges 35-5 on the Billboard 200 (40,000 units, up 137,000). It debuted and peaked at No. 2 on the Dec. 25, 2021-dated chart.

Just outside the Artist 100’s top 10, Charli XCX re-enters at No. 16, marking her first week on the survey since 2015, as her new album, Crash, soars onto the Billboard 200 at No. 7 (32,000 units), becoming her first top 10.

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.