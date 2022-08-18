‘Stranger Things’ Is No. 1 on Top TV Songs Chart Again, This Time Thanks to Metallica

Stranger Things leads Billboard’s Top TV Songs chart, powered by Tunefind, for the third month in a row, as Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” shoots to the top of the July 2022 ranking.

Rankings for the Top TV Songs chart are based on song and show data provided by Tunefind and ranked using a formula blending that data with sales and streaming information tracked by Luminate during the corresponding period of July 2022.

Much like Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” before it, “Master” broke through after a Stranger Things sync, seeing significant streaming and sales gains following its inclusion in the ninth and final episode of the series’ fourth season that has since sent it back onto multiple Billboard charts.

“Master” was heard in a pivotal scene in which new-to-season-four character Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) performs the song on an electric guitar in the Upside Down.

In July 2022, “Master” earned 41.9 million on-demand official U.S. streams and 20,600 downloads, according to Luminate. Its weekly stream and download counts brought the 1986 metal classic onto the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time, peaking at No. 35 on July 23, and it has ruled the Hot Hard Rock Songs tally for six weeks since July 16.

Stranger Things occupies the entire top four of the July 2022 chart, with “Master” followed by a remix of Journey’s “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” by Bryce Miller and Alloy Tracks (No. 2; 12.5 million streams, 17,600 downloads), James Taylor’s “Fire and Rain” (No. 3; 8.3 million streams, 2,200 downloads) and Moby’s “When It’s Cold I’d Like to Die” (No. 4; 1.8 million streams, 1,500 downloads). Of those, “Master” and “Cold” were heard in episode nine, while “Separate” and “Fire” appeared in episode eight, all of which premiered July 1.

The Netflix series also ruled the May and June charts, both times with Bush’s “Hill.”

See the full top 10, also featuring music from The Boys, The Terminal List, Black Bird and Resident Evil, below.

Rank, Song, Artist, Show (Network)