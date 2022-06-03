Powered by ‘Stranger Things,’ Kate Bush Runs up Australia’s Singles Chart

Stranger things are happening to Australia’s singles chart this week, as Kate Bush stages a dramatic return with “Running Up That Hill.”

The iconic English singer reenters the ARIA Chart at No. 2 with “Running” (via Warner), her mid-‘80s hit which is resurrected in the fourth and latest season of Netflix’s sci-fi series Stranger Things.

Only Harry Styles’ “As It Was” (Columbia/Sony), which enters a seventh week at No. 1 on the ARIA Chart, outpaces “Running Up That Hill,” which finds a new high.

Originally released as the first single from Hounds Of Love, “Running” peaked at No. 6 in November 1985, according to ARIA.

The top debut on the latest singles survey, for the week commencing June 6, 2022, belongs to Kanye West and the late XXXTentacion, with “True Love” (Columbia/Sony), new at No. 21, while Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa hit the list once again with “Potion” (Columbia/Sony), featuring Young Thug, new at No. 32.

It’s a second consecutive chart double for Styles, with “As It Was” holding the singles chart crown and the British pop singer’s Harry’s House retaining top spot on the ARIA Albums Chart.

Brisbane alternative rock outfit Ball Park Music bag a third No. 2 on the ARIA Chart with Weirder & Weirder (Inertia), their seventh album. Weirder is the follow-up to the band’s self-titled album from November 2020, which also peaked at No. 2 and went on to score three ARIA Awards nominations.

British rock legends Def Leppard land a fifth ARIA Top 10 with Diamond Star Halos (USM/Universal), new at No. 3, while Liam Gallagher completes the Top 5 with C’mon You Know (Warner U.K.), new at No. 5. It’s a solo chart best for the former Oasis frontman who, to coincide with the studio album, also drops the live LP Down by the River Thames, the ninth best-selling album on wax this week in Australia.