Stormzy Leads U.K. Albums Chart Race With ‘This Is What I Mean’

Stormzy is eying a hattrick on the U.K. albums chart with This Is What I Mean (via 0207/Merky), which leads at the midweek point.

The Croydon, England rapper is a perfect two-from-two, having led the Official U.K. Albums Chart with with his 2017 debut Gang Signs & Prayer and 2019’s Heavy Is The Head.

The Brit Award winner’s latest LP starts at No. 1 on the midweek chart, just ahead of pop veteran Cliff Richard’s festive collection, Christmas With Cliff (EastWest/Rhino).

Richard’s first Christmas release in almost two decades is on track to become the iconic British artist’s 47th Top 10 solo album, a feat that includes seven leaders.

It’s nearly that time of year, which means a batch of Christmas-themed records are charging up the U.K. charts.

Andrea, Matteo and Virginia Bocelli’s A Family Christmas (Decca) lifts 11-5 on the midweek survey, and Michael Bublé’s Christmas (Reprise) is hovering just outside the top 10, up 35-11.

Further down the list, a Christmas edition of George Ezra’s former leader Gold Rush Kid (Columbia) bumps 33-15, while Aled Jones & Russell Watson’s Christmas With Aled & Russell (BMG) holds at No. 37.

It’s similar story on the midweek singles survey, with holiday classics from Mariah Carey and Wham surging into the top 10.

Elsewhere on the midweek albums survey, Rock And Roll Hall of Famers The Cure could mark a return to the top tier with the goth faves’ ninth album Wish (Polydor/UMR), thanks to a reissue. Wish reached No. 1 following its original release in 1992, and blasts to No. 4 on the Official Chart Update.

Finally, David Bowie could bag a 69th top 40 appearance on the U.K. albums survey with A Divine Symmetry (Parlophone), a four-disc package of rarities and demos that traces the year leading up to the release of his 1971 classic album, Hunky Dory.

Interest in the legendary late singer continues to run hot, thanks in part to the release of Brett Morgen’s feature-length documentary Moonage Daydream, the soundtrack to which opened at No. 20 on the Official U.K. Chart last Friday (Nov. 25). A Divine Symmetry could hit the same height; it’s new at No. 20 on the midweek chart.

Bowie died Jan. 10, 2016 at the age of 69, just days after the release of his Blackstar album.

The Official U.K. Albums Chart is published late Friday.