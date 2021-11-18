Steve Perry Decks the Charts With ‘The Season’

Steve Perry’s first holiday album, The Season, jingles onto Billboard’s charts, as the set debuts at No. 6 on Top Album Sales with 11,000 copies sold in the U.S. in the week ending Nov. 11, according to MRC Data. It’s Perry’s second top 10 in the 30-year history of the chart, following his 2018 studio album Traces, which debuted and peaked at No. 4.

The Season also arrives at No. 4 on Top Holiday Albums, No. 16 on Independent Albums and No. 21 on Vinyl Albums.

Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart ranks the top-selling albums of the week based only on traditional album sales. The chart’s history dates back to May 25, 1991, the first week Billboard began tabulating charts with electronically monitored piece count information from SoundScan, now MRC Data. Pure album sales were the sole measurement utilized by the Billboard 200 albums chart through the list dated Dec. 6, 2014, after which that chart switched to a methodology that blends album sales with track equivalent album units and streaming equivalent album units. For all chart news, follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Leading the latest Top Album Sales chart is ABBA’s first studio album in nearly 40 years, Voyage, which sails in at No. 1 with 78,000 copies sold. That marks the largest sales week of 2021 for an album by a group.

Radiohead’s Kid A Mnesia starts at No. 2 on Top Album Sales with 21,000 copies sold. The set operates as a reissue of Radiohead’s 2000 album Kid A and its 2001 album Amnesiac. The former debuted at No. 1 on Top Album Sales in 2000, while the latter debuted and peaked at No. 2 the following year. The new Kid A Mnesia package also boasts additional previously unreleased tracks.

Ed Sheeran’s = falls from No. 1 to No. 3 in its second week on Top Album Sales, with 17,000 sold (down 76%) while NCT 127’s former leader Sticker: The 3rd Album jumps 14-4 (16,000; up 150%) after it garnered a deluxe reissue with additional tracks.

Summer Walker’s Still Over It enters at No. 5 with 12,000 sold, while Snail Mail’s second studio album Valentine bows at No. 7 with 10,000 sold. The latter marks the best sales week and first top 10 for Snail Mail. Valentine also starts in the top 10 on Top Rock Albums, Top Alternative Albums, Independent Albums, Vinyl Albums and Tastemaker Albums. The latter ranks the week’s top-selling albums at independent and small chain record stores.

Rapper Key Glock sees his latest release Yellow Tape 2 debut with 9,000 sold at No. 8, while Sena Kana’s Show Me starts at No. 9 with just under 9,000 sold.

Closing out the top 10 is Vince Guaraldi Trio’s evergreen holiday hit A Charlie Brown Christmas TV soundtrack, as it flurries up the list 24-10 with 8,000 sold (up 82%). It also bounds 4-1 on the Soundtracks chart, 11-4 on Vinyl Albums and 159-63 on the Billboard 200.