×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Steve Lacy Tops Hot 100 Producers Chart for the First Time

Plus, Nicky Youre spends a third week atop Hot 100 Songwriters.

Steve Lacy
Steve Lacy Julian Klincewicz

Steve Lacy rises to No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 Producers chart (dated Oct. 1), becoming the top producer in the U.S. for the first time, thanks to three charting hits on the Billboard Hot 100 that he solely produced.

Explore

Explore

Steve Lacy

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

“Bad Habit” ranks at No. 2 on the Hot 100, followed by “Static” and “Dark Red” at Nos. 82 and 95, respectively. “Bad Habit” holds at its highpoint with 37.8 million radio airplay audience impressions, 19.6 million official streams and 2,000 sold in the U.S. in the Sept. 16-22 tracking week, according to Luminate. The single rebounds for a fifth week at No. 1 on the Streaming Songs chart and becomes Lacy’s first Radio Songs top 10 (13-8).

Related

Katy Perry

Katy Perry Revisits Her All-Denim Britney Spears Inspired Outfit: 'I Wanted to Pay My Respects'

“Static” rises 94-82 in its third week on the Hot 100, reaching a new high, while “Dark Red” debuts. The three songs mark Lacy’s first entries on the chart as a recording artist. Previously, he earned three production credits on the survey: on J. Cole’s “Foldin Clothes” (No. 30 peak, 2016); Kendrick Lamar’s “Pride.” (No. 37, 2017); and Brent Faiyaz and DJ DaHi’s “Gravity,” featuring Tyler, The Creator (No. 71, 2021).

Lacy succeeds MAG atop Hot 100 Producers, after the former spent 13 weeks at No. 1 thanks to his work on Bad Bunny’s album Un Verano Sin Ti.

On the Hot 100 Songwriters chart, Nicky Youre logs a third week at No. 1 thanks to his breakthrough single “Sunroof,” with dazy. The song holds at its No. 4 best on the Hot 100.

The weekly Hot 100 Songwriters and Hot 100 Producers charts are based on total points accrued by a songwriter and producer, respectively, for each attributed song that appears on the Hot 100; plus, genre-based songwriter and producer charts follow the same methodology based on corresponding “Hot”-named genre charts. As with Billboard‘s yearly recaps, multiple writers or producers split points for each song equally (and the dividing of points will lead to occasional ties on rankings).

The full Hot 100 Songwriters and Hot 100 Producers charts, in addition to the full genre rankings, can be found on Billboard.com.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad