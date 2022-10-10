Steve Lacy’s ‘Bad Habit’ No. 1 on Hot 100 for Second Week, Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ ‘Unholy’ Up to No. 2

Steve Lacy‘s “Bad Habit” spends a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, a week after it took over the top spot.

Meanwhile, Sam Smith and Kim Petras‘ “Unholy” pushes to No. 2 on the Hot 100 from No. 3, where it debuted a week earlier. Smith ties their highest rank on the survey, first reached with “Stay With Me” in 2014.

Plus, Nicky Youre and dazy‘s “Sunroof,” at No. 5 on the Hot 100, becomes the most-heard song on U.S. radio, as it hits No. 1 on the Radio Songs chart.

The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data. All charts (dated Oct. 15, 2022) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (Oct. 11).

“Bad Habit,” released on L-M/RCA Records, tallied 41.5 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 7%), 20.6 million streams (up 1%) and 2,000 downloads sold (up 13%) in the Sept. 30-Oct. 6 tracking week, according to Luminate.

The single, which Lacy solely produced and co-wrote, holds at No. 2 after five nonconsecutive weeks atop the Streaming Songs chart; repeats at its No. 7 high on Radio Songs; and jumps 38-32 for a new best on Digital Song Sales.

Lacy’s first Hot 100 No. 1, from his album Gemini Rights, which debuted as his first top 10, at its No. 7 high, on the July 30-dated Billboard 200, concurrently rules the multi-metric Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, Hot Rock Songs and Hot Alternative Songs charts for a seventh week each and the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot R&B Songs charts for a sixth frame each. It became the first song to rule all five rankings (dating to October 2012, when Billboard‘s main genre-based song charts adopted the Hot 100’s methodology).

Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” rises 3-2 in its second week on the Hot 100, with 23.8 million streams (up 3% – aided by the Sept. 30 premiere of its official video), 10.2 million in airplay audience (up 273%) and 11,000 sold (down 12%). It leads both Streaming Songs and Digital Song Sales for a second week – and is the first hit to rule both rankings in its first two weeks on each chart since Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” doubled up in its first three frames on each survey (Jan. 23, 30 and Feb. 6, 2021; it went on to spend its first four weeks atop Streaming Songs).

Meanwhile, “Unholy” equals Smith’s best rank among their seven Hot 100 top 10s, first established by “Stay With Me” in August 2014. Petras rises to the runner-up spot with her first entry on the chart.

Also notably, “Unholy” is the first song to debut in the Hot 100’s top three and rise in rank in its second week (and gain in overall chart points) in nearly a decade, since Eminem’s “The Monster,” featuring Rihanna, also pushed 3-2 in its second frame (Nov. 23, 2013), on its way to a four-week No. 1 run beginning that December.

(Devil is in the details: “Unholy” is now solely the highest-charting Hot 100 hit with “holy” in its title, as it one-ups Justin Bieber’s No. 3-peaking “Holy,” featuring Chance the Rapper, in 2020; before that, Jay Z’s “Holy Grail,” featuring Justin Timberlake, hit No. 4 in 2013.)

Harry Styles “As It Was” descends 2-3 on the Hot 100, after 15 weeks at No. 1 – the fourth-longest reign in the chart’s history. Still, the song, which debuted at No. 1 on the April 16-dated list, extends its record for the most weeks, 27, tallied in the top three, encompassing its entire run on the chart so far.

Post Malone’s “I Like You (A Happier Song),” featuring Doja Cat, is steady at No. 4 on the Hot 100, after reaching No. 3.

Nicky Youre and dazy’s breakthrough hit “Sunroof” keeps at No. 5 on the Hot 100, after hitting No. 4, as it ascends to No. 1 on Radio Songs (60 million, down 1%). The track marks the first collaborative leader by two acts each in their first appearance on Radio Songs since 24kGoldn’s “Mood,” featuring iann dior, dominated for 11 weeks beginning in November 2020.

OneRepublic’s “I Ain’t Worried” advances to a new No. 6 Hot 100 high, from No. 7; Morgan Wallen’s “You Proof” rebounds 8-7 after reaching No. 6, as it leads the multi-metric Hot Country Songs chart for an eighth week; Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” backtracks 6-8 on the Hot 100, after it opened atop the Aug. 27 chart, as it tops the multi-metric Hot Rap Songs chart for an eighth week; Luke Combs’ “The Kind of Love We Make” climbs 11-9 on the Hot 100, after hitting No. 8; and Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” holds at No. 10, after two weeks at No. 1 beginning in late July.

