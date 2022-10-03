Steve Lacy’s ‘Bad Habit’ Hits No. 1 on Hot 100, Sam Smith & Kim Petras, GloRilla & Cardi B Debut in Top 10

Steve Lacy‘s “Bad Habit” ascends to No. 1, after four weeks at No. 2, on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, as the genre-spanning single becomes his first leader on the list.

Meanwhile, two songs soar onto the Hot 100 in the top 10: Sam Smith and Kim Petras‘ “Unholy,” at No. 3, and GloRilla and Cardi B‘s “Tomorrow 2,” at No. 9. Petras and GloRilla each appear in the Hot 100’s top 10 for the first time, while Smith scores their seventh top 10 and Cardi B earns her 11th.

The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data. All charts (dated Oct. 8, 2022) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (Oct. 4). For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

“Bad Habit,” released on L-M/RCA Records, is the 1,142nd No. 1 in the Hot 100’s 64-year history. Here’s a deeper look at its coronation.

Airplay, Streams & Sales

“Bad Habit” tallied 40.3 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 8%), 20.4 million streams (up 4%) and 2,000 downloads sold (up 4%) in the Sept. 23-29 tracking week, according to Luminate.

The single, which Lacy solely produced and co-wrote, slips to No. 2 after five nonconsecutive weeks atop the Streaming Songs chart; rises to a new No. 7 high, from No. 8, on Radio Songs; and, despite its sales gain, dips to No. 38, from its No. 37 best, on Digital Song Sales.

Lacy’s First Leader

Lacy notches his first Hot 100 No. 1, with his first entry on the chart. The song is the third leader this year by acts in their first visit to the survey, following “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals (five weeks at No. 1, beginning in March) and “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” by Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and the Encanto Cast (five weeks, starting in January). (In 2021, no acts led in their first appearances, although Olivia Rodrigo reigned with her first properly promoted single, “Drivers License,” while Silk Sonic led with its first release, “Leave the Door Open,” after members Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak had each charted with solo songs.)

Lacy is the first solo male to top the Hot 100 with a first charted title (in a lead role) since Jawsh 685, whose “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat),” with Jason Derulo and BTS, led the list dated Oct. 17, 2020. Lacy is the first solo male to command the Hot 100 with a rookie entry and no accompanying acts since Lewis Capaldi with “Someone You Loved,” which led for three weeks beginning in November 2019.

Since the debut of “Bad Habit” on the July 16-dated Hot 100, Lacy has charted two more titles: “Static,” which rises 82-78 for a new best on the current ranking, and “Dark Red,” up 95-79 in its second week.

“Bad Habit” and “Static” are from Lacy’s album Gemini Rights, which debuted as his first top 10, at its No. 7 high, on the July 30-dated Billboard 200.

Lacy’s Hot 100 triumph follows the 24-year-old Compton, Calif., native’s appearances as a recording artist on other Billboard charts, first as a member of The Internet and then via collaborations as a soloist alongside acts including Frank Ocean, Tyler, The Creator and Vampire Weekend.

Lacy’s current North American tour runs through a hometown show at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles Nov. 11, to be followed by dates in Australia and Europe through December. He recently told Billboard of his greatest career success so far, “I’m just grateful. It still doesn’t feel real yet.”

RCA Returns to No. 1

RCA Records rules the Hot 100 for the first time since Doja Cat’s “Say So,” featuring Nicki Minaj, topped the May 16, 2020-dated chart.

Lacy is the first artist on RCA to lead the Hot 100 in a first visit to the chart since Mark Ronson, whose “Uptown Funk!,” featuring Bruno Mars, dominated for 14 weeks starting in January 2015.

100 to 1

As “Bad Habit” debuted at No. 100 on the Hot 100, the track wraps a rare 100-to-1 journey.

Here’s a recap of all 12 singles that have topped the Hot 100 after they started at the bottom (with 2022 the first year with two such treks completed).

Hot 100 No. 1s That Debuted at No. 100:

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy, hits No. 1 on the chart dated Oct. 8, 2022

“Heat Waves,” Glass Animals, March 12, 2022

“See You Again,” Wiz Khalifa feat. Charlie Puth, April 25, 2015

“Black and Yellow,” Wiz Khalifa, Feb. 19, 2011

“Kiss Kiss,” Chris Brown feat. T-Pain, Nov. 10, 2007

“Can’t Help Falling in Love,” UB40, July 24, 1993

“The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia,” Vicki Lawrence, April 7, 1973

“When a Man Loves a Woman,” Percy Sledge, May 28, 1966

“Go Away Little Girl,” Steve Lawrence, Jan. 12, 1963

“Michael,” The Highwaymen, Sept. 4, 1961

“Teen Angel,” Mark Dinning, Feb. 8, 1960

“Kansas City,” Wilbert Harrison, May 18, 1959

U Got It, ‘Bad’

Lacy sends the 14th song to the top of the Hot 100 with the word “bad” in its title:

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy, hits No. 1 on the chart dated Oct. 8, 2022

“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish, Aug. 24, 2019

“Bad and Boujee,” Migos feat. Lil Uzi Vert, Jan. 21, 2017

“Bad Blood,” Taylor Swift feat. Kendrick Lamar, June 6, 2015

“Bad Day,” Daniel Powter, April 8, 2006

“U Got It Bad,” Usher, Dec. 15, 2001

“Bad Medicine,” Bon Jovi, Nov. 19, 1988

“Bad,” Michael Jackson, Oct. 24, 1987

“You Give Love a Bad Name,” Bon Jovi, Nov. 29, 1986

“Bad Girls,” Donna Summer, July 14, 1979

“Bad Blood,” Neil Sedaka, Oct. 11, 1975

“Bad, Bad Leroy Brown,” Jim Croce, July 21, 1973

“One Bad Apple,” The Osmonds, Feb. 13, 1971

“Big Bad John,” Jimmy Dean, Nov. 6, 1961

It’s a good week not just for “Bad Habit” but also Bad Bunny, whose Un Verano Sin Ti adds a 12th week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Record R&B/Hip-Hop, Rock & Alternative No. 1

“Bad Habit” concurrently crowns the multi-metric Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, Hot Rock Songs and Hot Alternative Songs charts for a sixth week each and the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot R&B Songs charts for a fifth frame each. It became the first song to rule all five rankings (dating to October 2012, when Billboard‘s main genre-based song charts adopted the Hot 100’s methodology).

Harry Styles “As It Was” descends to No. 2 on the Hot 100, after 15 weeks at No. 1 – the fourth-longest reign in the chart’s history. The track tops Radio Songs for an eighth week (62.8 million in audience, down 1%) and drew 14 million streams (up 3%) and sold 3,000 (down 11%) in the tracking week.

Notably, “As It Was” extends its record for the most weeks spent in the Hot 100’s top two positions, having logged 25 weeks, of its 26 total weeks on the chart, in the top two, from its April 16 debut at No. 1 through the newest, Oct. 8-dated survey. The song also extends its mark for the most weeks, 26, tallied in the Hot 100’s top three in the chart’s history – and is the first single ever to spend its first 26 weeks, or half a year, on the list all in the top three.

Sam Smith and Kim Petras unleash “Unholy” at No. 3 on the Hot 100. Released Sept. 22, the collab drew 23.2 million streams and 2.8 million in airplay audience and sold 12,000 in its first full week (ending Sept. 29), as it blasts in at No. 1 on both Streaming Songs and Digital Song Sales.

Smith and Petras began teasing the single in August, with it being used in over 450,000 clips on the platform to date. (Its official video premiered Friday, Sept. 30, with any resulting gains contributing to next week’s, Oct. 15-dated charts.)

“Unholy” arrives as Smith’s seventh Hot 100 top 10, following their featured turn on Disclosure’s “Latch” (No. 7 peak, 2014) and Smith’s own “Stay With Me” (No. 2, 2014), “I’m Not the Only One” (No. 5, 2014), “Lay Me Down” (No. 8, 2015), “Too Good at Goodbyes” (No. 4, 2017) and “Dancing With a Stranger” (with Normani; No. 7, 2019).

Petras achieves her first Hot 100 entry, after reaching various Billboard charts beginning in 2012. (Notably, she makes the highest debut with an act’s first Hot 100 hit since Zayn’s “Pillowtalk,” his first charted single outside One Direction, premiered at No. 1 in February 2016. Before that, Baauer bowed on top with his first entry, the then-viral “Harlem Shake,” in March 2013.)

“Unholy” starts as Smith’s second No. 1 on Digital Song Sales, after “Too Good at Goodbyes,” and first on Streaming Songs. Petras tops each tally for the first time, with her first entry on each chart.

Post Malone’s “I Like You (A Happier Song),” featuring Doja Cat, dips to No. 4 from its No. 3 Hot 100 high; Nicky Youre and dazy’s “Sunroof” descends to No. 5 from its No. 4 best; and Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” backtracks 5-6, after it opened atop the Aug. 27 chart, as it leads the multi-metric Hot Rap Songs chart for a seventh week.

OneRepublic’s “I Ain’t Worried” holds at its No. 7 top rank on the Hot 100 and Morgan Wallen’s “You Proof” retreats to No. 8 from its No. 6 highpoint, while leading the multi-metric Hot Country Songs chart for a seventh week.

GloRilla and Cardi B’s “Tomorrow 2” bounds onto the Hot 100 at No. 9. It starts at No. 2 on Digital Song Sales (9,000) and No. 3 on Streaming Songs (19.7 million), and drew 3.5 million in radio reach, in the week ending Sept. 29, following the Sept. 23 arrival of its collaborative mix, after the song was originally released as “Tomorrow” by GloRilla.

GloRilla (born Gloria Woods in Memphis, Tenn.) claims her first Hot 100 top 10, in her second trip to the chart, after “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” with Hitkidd, reached No. 42 in September. (“F.N.F.” also topped the Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart in August.)

Cardi B adds her 11th Hot 100 top 10 and first since her featured billing on Lizzo’s “Rumors,” which debuted and peaked at No. 4 in August 2021. Before that, she boosted her No. 1 count to five with “WAP,” featuring Megan Thee Stallion (August 2020), and “Up” (March 2021).

Rounding out the Hot 100’s top 10, Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” falls 9-10, after two weeks at No. 1 beginning in late July.

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes a thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling the weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious or unverifiable is removed, using established criteria, before final chart calculations are made and published.