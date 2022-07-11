Hot 100 First-Timers: Steve Lacy Makes Good First Impression With ‘Bad Habit’

Steve Lacy scores his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 as a recording artist, as his new single “Bad Habit” opens at No. 100 on the chart dated July 16.

The song, released on L-M/RCA Records, debuts with 5.3 million U.S. streams in its first full tracking week (July 1-7), according to Luminate.

Lacy has appeared on various Billboard charts over the past decade, first as a member of The Internet and then via collaborations as a solo artist alongside acts including Frank Ocean, Tyler, The Creator and Vampire Weekend.

The Internet, which comprises Lacy, Matt Martians, Patrick Paige II, Christopher Smith and Syd, arrived on Billboard‘s charts in 2012 with its debut studio set Purple Naked Ladies, which reached No. 31 on Heatseekers Albums. Two of the group’s titles made the Billboard 200 and Top R&B Albums charts: Ego Death reached No. 3 on Top R&B Albums and No. 89 on the Billboard 200 in 2015, while Hive Mind hit No. 2 on Top R&B Albums and No. 26 on the Billboard 200 in 2018. The latter set spent a week at No. 1 on the Vinyl Albums chart, becoming the act’s first No. 1 on any survey, while the former earned the group a Grammy Award nomination for best urban contemporary album.

The group also sent “Girl,” featuring Kaytranada, to No. 19 on Adult R&B Airplay and No. 28 on Rhythmic Airplay in 2016.

Lacy first appeared on Billboard‘s charts as a soloist in July 2017 as a featured act on Tyler, The Creator’s “911 / Mr. Lonely,” also featuring Frank Ocean. The song reached No. 47 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs (and nearly debuted on the Hot 100, as it spent a week at No. 1 on the chart’s Bubbling Under tally). In 2019-20, his collaboration with Vampire Weekend, “Sunflower,” on which he’s featured, reached No. 24 on Hot Rock & Alternative Songs and No. 25 on Adult Alternative Airplay.

The Compton, Calif., native logged his first unaccompanied chart entry when his debut LP Apollo XXI reached No. 15 on Top R&B Albums and No. 160 on the Billboard 200 in June 2019.

Lacy also notched a dance hit in 2020, when “Live Without Your Love,” with Love Regenerator – a Calvin Harris side-project – climbed to No. 7 on Dance/Mix Show Airplay and reached No. 26 on Hot Dance/Electronic Songs.

While “Bad Habit” is Lacy’s first entry on the Hot 100 as a recording artist, he’s made four previous appearances as a songwriter or producer, thanks to J. Cole’s “Foldin Clothes” (co-produced; No. 30 peak, 2016); Kendrick Lamar’s “PRIDE.” (co-produced, co-wrote; No. 37, 2017); Blac Youngsta’s “Booty” (co-wrote; No. 73, 2018); and Brent Faiyaz and DJ Dahi’s “Gravity,” featuring Tyler, The Creator (co-produced, co-wrote; No. 71, 2021).

Lacy has collaborated with several other acts including Blood Orange, Chloe & Halle, Kali Uchis, Mac Miller, Isaiah Rashad and Solange.

“Bad Habit” is the second release (after “Mercury”) off Lacy’s sophomore effort Gemini Rights, due this Friday (July 15).