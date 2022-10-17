Steve Lacy’s ‘Bad Habit’ Tops Hot 100 for Third Week, Doja Cat’s ‘Vegas’ Hits Top 10

Steve Lacy‘s “Bad Habit” notches a third week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, two weeks after it ascended to the summit.

Meanwhile, Morgan Wallen achieves his first top five Hot 100 hit as “You Proof” rises from No. 7 to No. 5 and Doja Cat reaches the top 10 with “Vegas” (11-10). The latter samples Big Mama Thornton’s 1953 classic “Hound Dog,” which Elvis Presley famously covered in 1956, marking the latest chart success for the iconic song.

“Bad Habit,” released on L-M/RCA Records, tallied 42.3 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 4%), 20.1 million streams (down 2%) and 2,000 downloads sold (down 27%) in the Oct. 7-13 tracking week, according to Luminate.

The single, which Lacy solely produced and co-wrote, holds at No. 2 after five nonconsecutive weeks atop the Streaming Songs chart; keeps at its No. 7 high on Radio Songs; and falls to No. 43 from its No. 32 best on Digital Song Sales.

Lacy’s first Hot 100 No. 1, from his album Gemini Rights, which debuted as his first Billboard 200 top 10, at its No. 7 high, in July, concurrently tops the multi-metric Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, Hot Rock Songs and Hot Alternative Songs charts for an eighth week each and the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot R&B Songs charts for a seventh frame each. It became the first song to rule all five rankings (dating to October 2012, when Billboard‘s main genre-based song charts adopted the Hot 100’s methodology).

Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” repeats at its No. 2 Hot 100 high, with 23.2 million streams (down 2%), 15.2 million in airplay audience (up 55%) and 12,000 sold (up 10%). It leads both Streaming Songs and Digital Song Sales for a third week and is the first hit to top both charts in its first three weeks on each list since Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” doubled up in its first three weeks on each survey (Jan. 23, 30 and Feb. 6, 2021; it went on to spend its first four frames atop Streaming Songs).

Harry Styles “As It Was” is steady at No. 3 on the Hot 100, after 15 weeks at No. 1 – the fourth-longest reign in the chart’s history. Still, the song, which debuted at No. 1 on the April 16-dated list, extends its record for the most weeks, 28, tallied in the top three, encompassing its entire run on the chart so far.

The track also rebounds for a ninth week at No. 1 on Radio Songs (60 million in audience, up 2%). It has led the list over a span of 23 weeks (since its first week atop the chart, dated May 21), the second-longest stretch of a song reigning, after The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” which led for 26 weeks over 28 weeks in 2020.

Post Malone’s “I Like You (A Happier Song),” featuring Doja Cat, holds at No. 4 on the Hot 100, after reaching No. 3.

Morgan Wallen’s “You Proof” rises 7-5 for a new Hot 100 high, becoming the country star’s first top five hit, among four top 10s. Notably, it’s the second top five hit this decade that has reached the region by appearing on, among individual-format airplay charts, only Country Airplay (as opposed to crossing over to pop and/or adult surveys); Luke Combs’ “Forever After All” launched at its No. 2 Hot 100 peak in November 2020. Both tracks gained prominence thanks to strong streaming and country radio airplay, as “You Proof” drew 13.7 million streams in the latest tracking week, as it ranks at No. 8 on Streaming Songs, and tops the Country Airplay chart for a second frame. (“Forever” hit No. 2 on Streaming Songs and No. 1 for six weeks on Country Airplay.)

On Radio Songs, “You Proof” lifts 11-10 (34.6 million, up 2%), similarly becoming just the third title to reach the top 10 by appearing on Country Airplay but on no other individual genre chart (since Radio Songs became an all-format summary in December 1998). It joins Combs’ “Forever After All,” which reached No. 10 on Radio Songs in June 2021, and Cole Swindell’s “She Had Me at Heads Carolina,” which hit No. 9 on Radio Songs earlier in October (and topped Country Airplay for four frames starting in September).

“You Proof” concurrently commands the multi-metric Hot Country Songs chart for a ninth week.

OneRepublic’s “I Ain’t Worried” keeps at its No. 6 Hot 100 best; Nicky Youre and dazy’s “Sunroof” drops 5-7, after hitting No. 4; Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” holds at No. 8, after it premiered atop the Aug. 27 chart, as it tops the multi-metric Hot Rap Songs chart for a ninth week; and Combs’ “The Kind of Love We Make” is stationary at No. 9 on the Hot 100, after reaching No. 8.

Rounding out the Hot 100’s top 10, Doja Cat climbs 11-10 with “Vegas.” The song, from the hit Elvis movie soundtrack, reaches the Radio Songs top five (6-5; 48.5 million, up 4%) and also drew 8 million streams and sold 2,000 in the tracking week.

Doja Cat adds her sixth Hot 100 top 10. Prior to “Vegas” and “I Like You,” she tallied “Say So,” featuring Nicki Minaj (No. 1, one week, May 2020); “Kiss Me More,” featuring SZA (No. 3, July 2021); “Need to Know” (No. 8, November 2021); and “Woman” (No. 7, this May). She boasts the most top 10s among women this decade, surpassing Taylor Swift’s five since the start of 2020 (although with Swift appearing primed to reignite that race thanks to her LP Midnights, due this Friday).

“Vegas” samples Big Mama Thornton’s “Hound Dog,” a Billboard R&B chart No. 1 for the blues legend (who passed away in 1984) nearly 70 years ago. Written by Songwriters Hall of Fame and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller, Elvis Presley’s version crowned multiple Billboard charts in 1956. (The Hot 100 began Aug. 4, 1958.)

Presley’s imprint is, thus, extended in the Hot 100’s top 10. Notably, “Hound Dog” was originally released with B-side and fellow classic “Don’t Be Cruel,” also a No. 1 on multiple Billboard surveys in 1956, and Cheap Trick’s faithful cover of the latter hit No. 4 on the Hot 100 in October 1988. Earlier in 1988, Pet Shop Boys likewise sent their interpretation of “Always on My Mind” to No. 4 (that May), after Presley’s ballad version hit No. 16 on Hot Country Songs in 1973. In July 1993, UB40’s take on “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” which Presley took to No. 2 on the Hot 100 in 1962, began a seven-week reign.

The late Presley himself appeared on the Hot 100 as recently as January 2021, when his holiday perennial “Blue Christmas,” originally from 1957, hit a No. 33 high, after becoming his highest-charting entry since 1981.

“Vegas” (a noteworthy hit in Tupelo, Miss.) additionally becomes Doja Cat’s sixth No. 1 on the Pop Airplay chart. It replaces “I Like You” atop the tally, making her the first artist to dethrone themselves at the summit since Ariana Grande’s “34+35” directly followed her “Positions” to the top in February 2021.

