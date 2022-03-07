Stereophonics Set for Eighth U.K. No. 1 With ‘Oochya!’

Stereophonics are tuning in for an eighth U.K. No. 1.

The Welsh rock favorites take a sizeable into the second half of the chart week with Oochya!, their 12th studio album.

According to the OCC, Oochya! (via Ignition) is outselling its nearest rival, Marillion’s An Hour Before It’s Dark (Ear Music), by a ratio of two-to-one.

Led by Kelly Jones, the veteran outfit has led the Official U.K. Albums Chart with seven titles: Performance and Cocktails (from 1999), Just Enough Education to Perform (2001), You Gotta Go There to Come Back (2003), Language Sex Violence Other (2005), Pull the Pin (2007), Keep the Village Alive (2015) and Kind (2019).

Meanwhile, Marillion is on course for their highest-charting album since 2004’s You’re Gone, which peaked at No. 7. An Hour Before It’s Dark is the rock outfit’s 20th album.

Coming in at No. 3 on the Official Chart Update is The Coral’s eponymous debut (via Run On), which enjoys a burst following its 20th anniversary reissue with b-sides and previously-unreleased cuts. Following its initial release in 2002, The Coral peaked at No. 5.

In a busy week for new releases, Swedish heavy metal outfit Sabaton is poised for a Top 10 debut with their tenth studio album The War to End All Wars (Nuclear Blast), new at No. 6; Kris Barras Band start at No. 8 with Death Valley Paradise (Mascot); and Kojey Radical bows at No. 9 on the chart blast with Reason to Smile (Atlantic), his debut studio album.

Meanwhile, new releases from Dolly Parton (Run, Rose, Run at No. 14 via Butterfly), Band of Horses (Things Are Great at No. 16 via BMG) and Kawala’s (Better With You at No. 20 via Virgin) eye Top 20 debuts, while classic sets from The Lemonheads (It’s a Shame About Ray at No. 11 via Fire) and Pink Floyd (The Piper At the Gates of Dawn at No. 36 via Rhino) are powering to the Top 40 off the back of reissue campaigns.

The Official U.K. Singles and Albums Charts are presented late Friday, local time.