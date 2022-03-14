Stereophonics Snag Eighth U.K. No. 1 Album With ‘Oochya!’

Stereophonics power to an eighth U.K. chart crown with Oochya! (Stylus), their 12th studio album.

Oochya! blasts to No. 1 on debut, outpacing its nearest competitor by a margin of 2-to-1, according to the Official Charts Company. With that feat, the Welsh rock act matches the chart success of Taylor Swift, Oasis and R.E.M.

Led by singer Kelly Jones, the band has previously summited with Performance and Cocktails (from 1999), Just Enough Education to Perform (2001), You Gotta Go There to Come Back (2003), Language Sex Violence Other (2005), Pull the Pin (2007), Keep the Village Alive (2015) and Kind (2019).

The runner-up on the latest Official U.K. Albums Chart is Marillion, the veteran British rock band whose 20th album An Hour Before It’s Dark (Ear Music) bows at No. 2.

Dark lights up the chart for Marillion’s equal highest entry, matching the No. 2 best for 1987’s Clutching at Straws.

As he completes a lap of the country’s arenas for the first time, Dave’s former leader We’re All Alone in This Together (Dave Neighbourhood) returns to No. 5, while his surprise release “Starlight” blasts to No. 1 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart.

Another recording making a return to the top tier is The Coral’s self-titled debut set (via Run On), which vaults to No. 9 following the release of a 20th anniversary edition.

A handful of new releases make an impact in the current Top 40, including Kojey Radical’s Reason to Smile (Atlantic) at No. 11; Sabaton’s War to End All Wars (Nuclear Blast) at No. 16; Dolly Parton’s Run, Rose, Run (Butterfly) at No. 23; Kris Barras Band’s Death Valley Paradise (Mascot) at No. 27; and Kawala’s Better With You (Virgin) at No. 29.

The Official U.K. Albums Chart is revealed late Friday, local time.